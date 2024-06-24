Caesium Lab’s Alpha Returns Game Successfully Integrates Social Responsibility and Earns Praise from Health Minister
Caesium Lab hits a milestone by presenting Alpha Returns to the Health Minister, advancing social responsibility in gaming.KAULA LUMPUR, SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caesium Lab has achieved a significant milestone by presenting the innovative Alpha Returns game to the Health Minister, furthering the integration of social responsibility within the gaming community. This landmark event underscores Caesium Lab's commitment to using gaming as a platform for positive social impact.
Bringing Gamers into Social Activities
The primary objective of this partnership with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) is to blend social responsibility seamlessly into the gaming experience. By engaging gamers in social activities, Caesium Lab aims to foster a community where gaming transcends entertainment and contributes to real-world positive outcomes.
Innovative Play-to-Earn and Play-to-Donate Features
Alpha Returns not only offers players the chance to earn through its Play-to-Earn mechanics via NFTs but also introduces an exceptional Play-to-Donate feature. This allows players to donate their in-game earnings directly to NCSM, ensuring transparency and accountability with all transactions recorded on the blockchain.
Recognition by the Ministry of Health
Logeswaran Krishnan, CEO of Caesium Lab, was honored with an award from the Ministry of Health Malaysia, presented by YB Datuk Seri Haji Dzulkefly Ahmad during the Affirmative Action for Cancer Sustainability 2024 at the National Cancer Congress Malaysia. This recognition celebrates Caesium Lab's innovative approach to raising cancer awareness and supporting cancer patients.
Collaborative Efforts and Future Plans
On the third day of the event, Caesium Lab presented the Alpha Returns Game and its collaboration with NCSM to Mr. Khairy Jamaluddin, Former Minister of Health, Malaysia, and a renowned health advocate and caregiver. Mr. Jamaluddin was notably impressed with the presentation and the impact of this initiative.
Healthcare professionals and doctors commended the awareness program, recognizing its potential to engage more youngsters in social activities through the new trends in gaming.
Looking ahead, Caesium Lab plans to join forces with NCSM during Pink October to amplify cancer awareness among gamers. Additionally, special discussions are underway with PEMADAM to create anti-drug awareness activities and promote the game among students.
Furthermore, Caesium Lab is in discussions with PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) to explore potential collaborations for raising awareness and providing protection for autism kids, actively participating in this awareness campaign.
About Caesium Lab
Caesium Lab is at the forefront of integrating social responsibility with gaming. Through its flagship game, Alpha Returns, the company seeks to create a unique platform where gaming can contribute to meaningful social causes, particularly in healthcare and community support.
