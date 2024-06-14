Caesium Lab Collaborates with National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) to Enhance Cancer Care Initiatives
Caesium Lab, the tech company behind the blockchain-based game Alpha Returns, is excited to announce a partnership with the National Cancer Society MalaysiaSINGAPORE, MALAYSIA, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caesium Lab, the innovative tech company behind the popular blockchain-based game Alpha Returns, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM). This collaboration aims to harness the power of gaming to support cancer patients and drive social impact.
Alpha Returns is an exhilarating blockchain-based shooting game that combines the excitement of intense gun battles with the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Players engage in action-packed battles, strategize with their squads, and compete for victory in a battle royale setting. Now, with the new partnership, players can also contribute to a meaningful cause while enjoying their gaming experience.
Bringing Gamers into Social Activities
The primary goal of this partnership is to integrate social responsibility into the gaming world. By encouraging gamers to participate in social activities, we aim to create a community where playing games can lead to real-world positive impacts.
Innovative Play-to-Earn and Play-to-Donate Features
In Alpha Returns, players can engage in Play-to-Earn mechanics via NFTs. However, the game now introduces a unique Play-to-Donate feature. Players can earn through gameplay, and these earnings can be donated directly to NCSM. This system ensures complete transparency and accountability, with all transactions recorded on the blockchain.
Real-Time Impact Through In-Game Ads
Real-time stories of cancer patients will be displayed as in-game ads, encouraging players to donate and directly support those in need. Donations can be made using CSM tokens or fiat currency, providing flexibility and ease of contribution.
Supporting Patients Through NFT Artworks
NFTs featuring artwork and drawings created by cancer patients will be digitized by Caesium Lab and showcased in the Alpha Returns game environment. These NFTs can be purchased by donors, offering a unique way for patients to earn and share their stories. Additionally, donors can earn through staking while playing the game, creating a win-win situation for both donors and patients.
A Commitment to Global Social Service
This collaboration is just the beginning. Caesium Lab is committed to being a part of global social service initiatives in the future, continually finding innovative ways to give back to communities worldwide.
About Alpha Returns
Alpha Returns is a cutting-edge blockchain-based shooting game that combines intense gameplay with the innovative world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Players can engage in exciting battles, earn through gameplay, and now, make a significant social impact through Play-to-Donate features.
About National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM)
The National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) is dedicated to preventing cancer, raising awareness, and providing care and support for those affected by cancer. Through this partnership with Caesium Lab, NCSM aims to harness the power of gaming to support cancer patients and drive social change.
About Caesium Lab
Caesium Lab is a tech company committed to innovation and social impact. By integrating blockchain technology with gaming, Caesium Lab aims to create unique experiences that go beyond entertainment, driving real-world positive changes.
LOGESWARAN KRISHNAN
CAESIUM LAB
+60 13691 1173
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other