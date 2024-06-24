alt.ai, digital clones lead proposals to the Japanese government

alt.ai, digital clones lead proposals to the Japanese governmentーDiscussing the future of personal AI and the state of AI in Japan with the Liberal Democratic Party's digital society promotion headquarters Video of the presentation by CEO Yonekura’s clone explaining alt’s vision and technologies. From the presentation material: a description of alt’s vision for AI.

Discussing the future of personal AI and the state of AI in Japan with the Liberal Democratic Party's digital society promotion headquarters

We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Junki Komura (Business Headquarters)e-mail: gptsolutions@alt.ai TOKYO, JAPAN, June 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ ), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), visited the Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters for the promotion of digital society (headed by House member Takuya Hirai) on June 18, 2024. Digital clones of CEO Yonekura and CFO Yusuke Hioki gave a presentation on alt’s vision for the future of personal AI, AI technologies such as deep learning, large language models (LLMs), and speech recognition, as well as alt’s AI products for DX promotion and real-world use cases for generative AI.During the Q&A session and panel discussion following the presentation, LDP diet members showed strong interest in personal AI. The participants, including CFO Hioki, AI DX consultant partner and principal Junki Komura, and policy advisor Hiroyoshi Watanabe, discussed views on the state of labor through AI technology, the importance of privacy protection, the social impact of personal AI, technological challenges, solutions, and future prospects.alt has been conducting research and development in the area of generative AI for ten years—since long before the term "generative AI" began trending. Since our founding, our philosophy has remained unchanged, and we continue to work backwards from optimal use cases in real life and business. This philosophy and the AI products we offer have been well received and supported by global venture capitalists, and we’ve raised over 10 billion yen to date. We are leveraging our strength in furthering the reach of generative AI, building on the trust of top global companies, and strengthening our growing network of collaborators.alt will continue to research and develop AI technology to realize our vision of "One P.A.I. (Personal Artificial Intelligence)" and "from Laboro (labor) to Opera (artistic activity)," as well as to continue active discussions with the government and public institutions to contribute to the development of AI technology and to realize a better, more AI-friendly digital society in Japan.▶Video of the presentation by CEO Yonekura’s clone explaining alt’s vision and technologies.▶For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen.

Video of the presentation by CEO Yonekura’s clone explaining alt’s vision and technologies.