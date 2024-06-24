Dr. John J. Z. Gardiner selected as Top Emeritus Professor of the Year by IAOTP
Dr. John J. Z. Gardiner honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John J. Z. Gardiner, Emeritus Professor at Seattle University, was recently selected as Top Emeritus Professor of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over four decades of experience in leadership education and development, Dr. Gardiner is the founder and chief instigator of World Institute for Leadership Development (WILD), LLC, a venture that aims to grow human potential, particularly that of elders, through life-changing experiences and programs. He believes that each of us is born with unlimited potential and that leadership is the key to unlocking it and creating a more sustainable world. He also serves as an emeritus professor of leadership at Seattle University, where he was the senior leadership professor and department chair for many years. He has taught, researched, and consulted on topics such as effective leadership, organizational transformation, self-renewal, and transcendent leadership.
Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to workshop facilitation, public speaking, program development, curriculum development, and executive coaching and training.
Prior to his career, Dr. Gardiner earned his PhD in Leadership from the University of Florida in 1973. He followed with Post doctoral studies in Organizational Leadership at the University of Oregon, Harvard University and Stanford University.
Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Gardiner has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2017, he was awarded The Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who https://wwlifetimeachievement.com/2017/09/15/john-gardiner/ . This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Emeritus Professor of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Gardiner for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Gardiner attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic and mentors he had along the way. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnjzgardiner/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
