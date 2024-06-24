Sono Group N.V. Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Report and Corporate Update

Funding secured to fuel growth through June 2025.

Ongoing delivery of projects and prototypes to both existing and new customers.

Solar Bus Kit wins Busplaner Innovation Award highlighting its significant potential.

Commitment to a capital-light business model: Achieved a 92% reduction in cash outflow from operating activities, from €139.6 million in 2022 to €11.2 million in 2023. Total loss for the period was over three times lower, a decrease from €183.7 million in 2022 to €53.6 million in 2023.

Sono Motors’ successful emergence from self-administration proceedings.

Sono's self-administration proceedings concluded following the court's confirmation of the restructuring plan.

Expected commencement of trading Sono shares on OTCQB in July 2024.

MUNICH, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono Group N.V. (OTC: SEVCF) (hereafter referred to as “Sono” or the “Company”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or “Sono Motors”), the solar technology company, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023.

“2023 was a transformative year for Sono. Sono Motors’ successful emergence from self-administration proceedings, together with the crucial investment secured by Sono, have positioned us for growth. We believe that we now have the team, expertise, technology, capital, and customer interest to execute our business plan and realize the potential of our flagship product,” said George O’Leary, Managing Director, CEO and CFO of Sono Group N.V.

2023 and Recent Business Updates

Strategic Pivot to B2B Solar Solutions: Sono Motors pivoted its business model to concentrate exclusively on B2B solar solutions. Our flagship product, the Solar Bus Kit, embodies our commitment to sustainable innovation.

Secured Investment and Financial Stability: In November 2023, Sono secured an investment deal with YA II PN Ltd. ("Yorkville"), providing essential funding to support our operations through June 2025. This financial backing has been pivotal in stabilizing our business and supporting our strategic initiatives to grow the business. The Company has access to approximately €11 million in total funding (€2 million in cash balance and up to €9 million in additional funding, of which €4 million were received in February 2024), sufficient to support operations through June 2025.

Operational Highlights and Market Recognition: Throughout 2023, we continued to deliver projects and prototypes to both existing and new customers. Notably, our Solar Bus Kit, customized for a partner’s e-bus, was honored with the Busplaner Innovation Award, underscoring its potential and market acceptance. We believe that this recognition helps validate our technology and enhances our market credibility and customer confidence.

Management and Governance Enhancements: We have strengthened our leadership team with strategic changes in our management and supervisory board, positioning Sono for continued growth and operational excellence. George O'Leary was appointed as the sole Managing Director, CEO, and CFO of Sono Group N.V. David Dodge and Christopher Schreiber joined the Supervisory Board. In early 2024, solar mobility pioneers Jan Schiermeister and Denis Azhar were appointed as new Managing Directors of Sono Motors. We expect their extensive experience in the bus, truck, and automotive industries to help bolster the development and delivery of our core products.

Shareholder Value and Transparency: Looking ahead, we are excited about the expected commencement of trading Sono shares on OTCQB in July 2024.

Financial Highlights

Reduced Cash Outflow from Operating Activities: In 2023, we transitioned to a capital-light business model. This approach has dramatically reduced our cash outflow from operating activities by 92%, from €139.6 million in 2022 to €11.2 million in 2023

Decreased Total Loss: Our total loss for the period decreased more than threefold, from €183.7 million in 2022 to €53.6 million in 2023. This substantial reduction reflects our successful efforts in cost management. The vast majority of this loss represents non-cash loss due to deconsolidation related to self-administration proceedings, most of which is expected to be recaptured in 2024 as a result of our emergence from insolvency and reconsolidation of the group.

Investment Inflow and Financial Stability: The successful investment deal with Yorkville has significantly bolstered our financial stability. Proceeds from Yorkville’s investment are expected to support our business operations through June 2025.

ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

SONO GROUP N.V. is the public holding company of Sono Motors, currently quoted on the OTC market under the symbol SEVCF. Following the Company's filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023, Sono Group N.V. expects to have its ordinary shares admitted to trading on the OTCQB in July 2024.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

INCOME STATEMENT

€k FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2021 Revenue 42 229 16 Cost of sales (70) (392) (58) Gross income(loss) (28) (163) (42) Cost of research and development (15,784) (158,479) (40,609) Selling and distribution costs (1,110) (3,558) (3,220) General and administrative expenses (13,204) (20,023) (15,094) Other operating income/expenses (61,835) 842 (183) Deconsolidation gain 40,122 - - Impairment loss on financial assets 1 5 (6) Operating income(loss) (51,838) (181,376) (59,154) Interest and similar income 8,427 999 - Interest and similar expense (10,149) (3,321) (4,781) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAX (53,560) (183,698) (63,935)





Tax on income and earnings - - - Income (loss) after tax (53,560) (183,698) (63,953) Income (loss) for the period (53,560) (183,698) (63,953) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - 16 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (53,560) (183,698) (63,937)





Earnings per shares for income(loss) attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the company: BASIC/DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE IN EUR (0.50) (2.21) (1.07)

BALANCE SHEET

€k FY 2023 FY 2022 ASSETS Intangible assets - 3 Property, plant, and equipment - 667 Right-of-use assets - 790 Other financial assets 1,037 158 Other non-financial assets - 73 Noncurrent assets 1,037 1,691 Work in progress - 73 Other financial assets 156 1,134 Other non-financial assets 266 24,215 Cash and cash equivalents 7,412 30,357 Current assets 7,834 55,779 TOTAL ASSETS 8,871 57,470





EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Subscribed capital 10,840 9,957 Capital reserve 287,926 277,308 Accumulated deficit (384,338) (330,778) Equity (85,572) (43,513) Advance payments received from customers - 49,288 Financial liabilities 987 4,649 Other non-financial liabilities - 469 Noncurrent liabilities 987 54,406 Advance payments received from customers - 354 Financial liabilities 38,102 30,225 Trade and other payables 1,491 11,699 Other liabilities 3 1,823 Provisions 53,860 2,476 Current liabilities 93,456 46,577 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 8,871 57,470

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

€k FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2021 Income (loss) after tax (53,560) (183,698) (63,953) Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 29 284 125 Impairment of property, plant, and equipment 3,842 39,264 1,965 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 78 462 415 Impairment of right-of-use assets - 1,748 - Amortization of intangible assets - 68 34 Impairment of intangible assets - 170 - Expenses for share based payment transaction (572) 1,447 1,981 Deconsolidation gain (40,122) - - Other non-cash (income)/expenses 6,280 (665) 112 Interest and similar income (8,427) (999) - Interest and similar expense 10,149 3,321 4,781 Movements in provisions 51,814 274 2,091 Decrease/(Increase) in other assets 4,805 (6,773) (3,760) Increase in trade and other payables 16,916 2,521 5,218 (Decrease)/Increase in advances received from customers (2,349) 3,240 4,286 Interest paid (49) (251) (436) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (11,166) (139,587) (47,141)



