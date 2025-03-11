Orchestra melodies of Chinese diplomacy are growing resonant and influential

Global Times: Experts discuss China's diplomatic confidence, global role, and support for developing nations in "Two Sessions."

Beijing, China, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "two sessions" are not only a major political event in China but also a key window for the world to observe the country's democratic politics and development trajectory. This year, as in years past, the event has captured considerable global attention, highlighting China's ongoing development and its implications for the world stage. In the "Unraveling the allure of China" series, the Global Times (GT) invites experts and scholars from around the world to delve into the multifaceted allure of China and explore how the lessons drawn from its unique experiences can provide valuable insights for other nations.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

In the fifth piece of the series, Global Times reporter Wang Wenwen talked to Yury Tavrovsky (Tavrovsky), head of "Russian Dream-Chinese Dream" analytic center of the Izborsk Club, to discuss China's diplomatic confidence, as well as its approaches and commitment to supporting the development of other countries.

GT: In Foreign Minister Wang Yi's press conference, there were some frequently mentioned terms such as cooperation, stability, opening-up and equality. Summarizing China's diplomatic practices, what do you think are the features of China's diplomacy, and how do they reflect China's diplomatic confidence?

Tavrovsky: The success of Chinese diplomacy in the new era can be described as the "Chinese foreign policy miracle." Just four months after the 18th National Congress of the CPC, President Xi Jinping introduced the vision of a global community of shared future when addressing the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. This signals China's commitment to contributing to global order.

A few months later, another original concept of Xi appeared. During a meeting with then US president Barack Obama, he outlined the vision of a new model of great power relations. In subsequent years, major concepts were put forward, producing a coherent theoretical basis for the new Chinese foreign policy. On this basis, China was able to establish effective mechanisms of practical diplomacy.

China has been consistent in how it implements global and regional policies and confident in its strength. These are the defining features of China's diplomacy. I believe that this is the strongest side of China's foreign policy and the key to advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

GT: How does China's diplomatic confidence contribute to its active participation in global governance?

Tavrovsky: China plays the role of a stabilizer of international relations not only due to its economic and military power. Some great powers use their potential precisely to create global chaos. It is very important that the creators of foreign policy in different capitals of the world always know where China stands and what actions it will take, which are evident in the stability and consistency of its global and regional course.

Beijing's word is always followed by action. Beijing speaks of its commitment to a world order with the UN at its center and is actively involved in the funding and operations of this key organization, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly. Reputable Chinese diplomats have rightfully held leadership positions in important global structures.

Concerned about the stability of the existing world order, China is taking an active role in the formation of new regional and global organizations. The creation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS demonstrates China's confidence in its current capabilities as well as its future prospects. The phenomenal success of these innovative structures can be largely attributed to Chinese contributions - financial, economic, and conceptual.

Having created a highly effective model of economic and social development called "socialism with Chinese characteristics of a new era," China showcases to the world the possibility of a fundamentally new socio-economic structure. By transmitting "Chinese wisdom" to all corners of the planet, Chinese diplomacy delivers a tangible contribution to world governance. The attractiveness of the Chinese model is growing with the increasing success of China.

GT: What do you think of the balance China strikes in pursuing its own development while shouldering global responsibilities?

Tavrovsky: China cannot take its rightful place in the world without strengthening its domestic capabilities. Meanwhile, the achievements of 1.4 billion Chinese in their cities and villages cannot be properly explained to and fully appreciated by the international community without an active foreign policy. The Chinese leadership's systemic management and preparation of long-term development projects over the years has ensured the synergy of foreign policy and domestic Chinese political, economic and defense strategies.

To enter a "new orbit" in world politics, the basic concept of a global community of shared future is being advanced, as well as the Belt and Road Initiative, and the global development, global security and global civilization initiatives. At the same time, a holistic set of basic strategies for internal development was formulated and is being consistently implemented. In specific conditions, these concepts were either adjusted or gave rise to new strategies. For instance, the BRI has given credibility to the concept of a global community of shared future. By advocating a win-win philosophy, through vehicles like its various initiatives and concepts, China is not only serious about its own development, but also committed to supporting the economic development of other countries. It also actively participates in global governance, achieving both national interests and shouldering global responsibilities as a major power.

GT: How does China's diplomacy reflect its support for developing countries? At Foreign Minister Wang's press conference, the term "Global South" was a key highlight. What does China's support mean to the Global South?

Tavrovsky: Beijing is taking on an important role as an organizer of regional and global structures in the Global South. This role is not limited to the SCO and BRICS, as large-scale summits of African, Central Asian and Latin American countries are being organized and financed. Despite its relatively short presence in these regions, China's diplomacy is able to play a peacekeeping role in overcoming problems between different states. A noteworthy example is its success in reconciling Iran and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Beijing is making efforts to apply its accumulated experience of mediation in resolving the Ukraine crisis. It is also asserting its authority as an honest broker in complex relations between many countries of the Global South and in solving global problems.

Chinese diplomacy, with various departments involved, is like an orchestra, and the orchestra's melodies are growing increasingly resonant and influential.

