SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CKPT, RDFN, BLBX on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT)’s sale to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for $4.10 per share and a contingent value right for up to $0.70 per share on achievement of a milestone. If you are a Checkpoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s sale to Rocket Companies for 0.7926 shares of Rocket Companies Class A common stock for each share of Redfin common stock. If you are a Redfin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX)’s merger with REalloys Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Blackbox shareholders will own approximately 7.3% of the combined company. If you are a Blackboxstocks shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

