Đồng Nai seeks investment for 36 top-priority projects

VIETNAM, June 24 - ĐỒNG NAI — The southern Đồng Nai Province will seek investment for 36 projects across five key sectors of transportation infrastructure, industry, services, urban development and socio-cultural-political affairs. Among these, the transportation infrastructure sector has the highest number of projects, with 10 in total.

The Đồng Nai People’s Committee recently held a conference to introduce these high-priority investment projects as part of the provincial planning for the 2021-25 period, with a vision towards 2050.

Nguyễn Hữu Nguyên, director of the Department of Planning and Investment, said that the plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision towards 2050, is being finalised to be submitted to the Prime Minister.

All projects have been approved by the Đồng Nai Province's Party Standing Committee and reported to the central authorities, ensuring high feasibility. The province organised the conference to inform investors about these projects and help identify early investment opportunities.

At the conference, businesses were particularly concerned about when Đồng Nai's provincial planning would be approved. To date, most provinces and cities across the country have had their plans approved by the Prime Minister.

Đồng Nai holds significant development potential for the future, and once the planning is approved, the province will hold an investment promotion conference to announce the plan.

Nguyễn Hồng Lĩnh, secretary of the Đồng Nai Province's Party Committee, emphasised that Đồng Nai’s provincial planning has been meticulously prepared, highlighting and leveraging the province’s full potential. Currently, the plan has been approved by the Đồng Nai Province People's Council and is in the final stages of completion before being submitted to the Prime Minister for approval.

Lĩnh shared that Đồng Nai's approach is to transparently and publicly announce the planning so that all investors can equally access the information. This creates a foundation and opportunity for Đồng Nai to select the best investors for each project.

Võ Tấn Đức, acting chairman of the Đồng Nai People’s Committee, requested that provincial units closely coordinate with the Department of Planning and Investment and consulting units to complete the provincial plan as soon as possible. The goal is to ensure the plan is scientific, high-quality, and feasible, and to present it to the Prime Minister on schedule.

The Department of Planning and Investment and consulting units must fully incorporate feedback to refine the provincial plan and advise the People’s Committee on the necessary procedures to submit the plan to the Prime Minister for approval in accordance with the Planning Law. — VNS