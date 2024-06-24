The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Organizes Peking Opera Performance for Diplomatic Envoys in China

On June 21, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited diplomatic envoys to watch a special Peking Opera performance by the National Peking Opera Company at Huguang Guild Hall in Beijing. Nearly 100 diplomats and their families, including 17 ambassadors from South Africa, Mexico, Japan, Sweden, the Netherlands, Jordan and the Dominican Republic, participated in the event. Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei attended the event.

The diplomatic envoys visited the exhibition of the birthplace of Peking Opera, watched the display of costumes, makeup and props, and enjoyed select scenes from classic plays such as "Legend of the White Snake (Lake Tour)", "Battle with Ma Chao", "The Goddess of Heaven Scatters Flowers" and "The Female Generals of the YANG Family (Exploring the Valley)", immersing themselves in the charm of the quintessence of Chinese culture from multiple perspectives. After the performance, the diplomatic envoys spoke highly of the exquisite and profound beauty of Peking Opera, which allowed them to deeply appreciate the spiritual essence of China's outstanding traditional culture.