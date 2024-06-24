Strategic Analysis Of The Global Strawberries Market 2024 - 2033

Strawberries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global strawberry market, characterized by its small, sweet, and vibrant red fruits, has shown steady growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $15.30 billion in 2023 to $15.88 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.8%. The market is anticipated to reach $18.66 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, population growth, and a rising preference for natural and organic food products.

Rising Shift Towards Plant-Based Foods Drives Market Growth

The rising shift of consumers towards plant-based foods is a significant driver for the strawberries market. This trend reflects growing concerns about environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and the health benefits of plant-based diets. Strawberries, known for their nutritional benefits and versatility in plant-based diets, are used in various applications such as smoothies, salads, and desserts, enhancing their popularity among health-conscious consumers.

Strawberries Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like Hershey Foods Corporation, Dole PLC, and J.M. Smucker Company are actively involved in the strawberries market, focusing on innovative cultivation technologies to maintain a competitive edge. Technologies such as strawberry cultivation robots are revolutionizing strawberry farming by automating tasks like management, pollination, and harvesting, thereby reducing labor costs and ensuring stable production.

In December 2022, HarvestX Inc. introduced the XV3 robot, an advanced automated strawberry cultivation solution designed for indoor vertical farms. This technology integrates robotics and AI to enhance accuracy and scalability in various farming environments.

Trends in the Strawberries Market

Key trends in the strawberries market include the adoption of precision agriculture techniques, advancements in biotechnology and genetics, innovations in post-harvest technologies, and the development of value-added strawberry products. These trends cater to the growing demand for high-quality strawberries across diverse consumer segments.

Strawberries Market Segments:

• Type: June Bearing Strawberry, Ever Bearing Strawberry, Day Neutral Strawberry

• Category: Organic, Conventional

• Sales Channel: Supermarkets Or Hyper Markets, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Online Sales

• Application: Food And Beverage, Cosmetics And Personal Care

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the strawberries market in 2023, driven by robust agricultural practices and high consumption rates. North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing consumer awareness and favorable agricultural policies.

Strawberries Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Strawberries Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on strawberries market size, strawberries market drivers and trends, strawberries market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The strawberries market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

