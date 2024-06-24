Any Video Converter Unveils Powerful Upgrades in Version 9.0.0
Follow the press release of Any Video Converter Win V9.0.0 to explore powerful upgrades.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anvsoft Inc., a leading provider of multimedia conversion solutions, today announced the release of Any Video Converter for Windows Version 9.0.0. This significant update delivers a comprehensive set of improvements designed to enhance user experience, streamline workflows, and empower users with greater control over their video and audio editing projects.
Highlights of Any Video Converter V9.0.0
1. Introduce Brand-New User Interface
Version 9.0.0 introduces a completely redesigned user interface (UI) for intuitive and efficient navigation. The re-organized layout features categorized toolkits, workflows, history, and settings, all readily accessible within the left panel.
On the main homepage of the program, users are allowed to search and find a specific tool by entering words, and sort tools in a satisfactory order, even filter tools in different categories.
Additionally, users can personalize their workspace by adding frequently used tools to a favorites collection for even faster access.
User Interface of Older Any Video Converter V8.0.0 vs V9.0.0
Compared to the latest V9, the user interface of the older V8 is not well organised. It is not easy to navigate to the preferred tool.
2. Optimize the Workflow Tool for Seamless Project Edits
The Workflow tool receives a major upgrade in Any Video Converter V9.0.0. Users can now zoom in and out for detailed editing, organize the canvas for optimal workflow, and easily rename projects for better clarity.
If other more important tasks occupy the computer and you need to exit the canva, Any Video Converter V9.0.0 will thoughtfully prompt you to save unfinished workflows before exiting the program. Once your device is available again, you can go to the Workflow homepage, then open and resume the project to continue to edit it.
3. Support Sorting and Searching History Records
The History section in V9.0.0 boasts powerful sorting and filtering capabilities. Users can organize edited videos based on completion time, file size, and duration, while a convenient search function allows for quick retrieval of specific files by video, audio, or the tool used for editing. This enhanced functionality streamlines project management and eliminates time-consuming file searches.
4. Support Respectively Modifying the Output Directory of Each Tool
Recognizing the need for flexible output management, Any Video Converter V9.0.0 empowers users to customize the output directory for each individual tool. This allows users to save edited and downloaded videos directly to their preferred location, eliminating the need for manual file organization after the editing process.
5. Support a Real-Time Preview of the Video Merging Effect
The Merge Video tool in V9.0.0 is equipped with seven new transition effects, offering fade-in and fade-out options for a polished look.
The most exciting addition is the real-time preview mode. Once users add the transition effect between two video clips and set the duration, users can click the playback button to preview the video merging effect, then change the transition effect and adjust the duration until the result satisfies the need.
6. Allow Users to Preview the Added Subtitle Effect in Real Time
It also adds a preview feature to the “Add Subtitles” tool, helping users to modify the font size, color, effect and position of the added subtitle according to the real-time preview effect.
7. Improve the Video Download Tool
The Video Download tool receives an overhaul in V9.0.0. A new list-style add-file window simplifies the download process, while streamlined configuration options enhance user control. Users can now customize the download track, select the desired output resolution and audio track, and choose the language of downloaded subtitles through the "Manual Configuration" feature.
8. Preserve User Output Preferences for Efficient Conversion
The Format Convert tool in V9.0.0 remembers user preferences. Any Video Converter now intelligently retains the output settings configured by users during video and audio file conversions, eliminating the need for repetitive configuration adjustments.
Learn More Features
Rachel Wang
AVCLabs
+1 917-720-2883
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
YouTube