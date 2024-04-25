AVCLabs Video Blur AI V3.0.0: Adds the Project Management Function and More
The latest version makes big improvements in blurring faces, adding face recognition precision and free-form face selection settings.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVCLabs, a comprehensive AI-based multimedia solutions provider, reveals the release of Video Blur AI V3.0.0. The latest version makes big improvements in blurring faces, adding face recognition precision and free-form face selection settings. It also adds a brand-new project management function to simplify the workflow. Additionally, it optimizes the background blurring model. All updates of Video Blur AI V3.0.0 aim to significantly enhance the productivity of personal or business users.
Highlights of Video Blur AI V3.0.0 --The highlights of this version include:
Project Management Function
The newly added project management function makes it easier to search, find, or delete the projects that users are working on, time-saving. It is a great solution for dealing with massive video editing work.
Face Recognition Precision
The addition of face recognition precision helps users avoid missing some faces or mistakenly blurring non-face objects when applying blur effects to faces in videos. Users can get precise results by adjusting the detection precision value. The smaller the value, the more faces will be scanned. The larger the value, the more accurate the scanned faces will be.
Free-form Face Selection
The free-form face selection feature under the "Face Blurring Setting" allows users to freely select a certain face to blur, which greatly protects people's privacy. This function is also effective in solving the problem of blurring the non-faces in the video by mistake. Users can uncheck the incorrectly recognized face by selecting a specific face.
The Background Blurring Optimization
The background blurring function gets optimized in V3.0.0. It gives users the ability to blur the video's background better, achieving natural blurring results.
Key Features of AVCLabs Video Blur AI
Thanks to its multifunction and reliable performance, AVCLabs Video Blur AI is a one-stop solution for individual and commercial users to edit and blur videos. Intuitive interface, dedicated multiple AI models, and affordable and flexible subscription plans make it accessible for most users.
Face Blur: This model enables users to blur the detected faces selectively for a single face or multiple faces in a video.
Fixed Blur: Seamlessly blur specific areas, distracted objects, or sensitive information like bank account number or phone number of a video, keeping the focus on what matters most.
Background Blur: Automatically blur the background and foreground of a video.
License Plate Blur: Detect, track, and blur license plates in videos.
