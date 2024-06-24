Angel City Salute Announces the Official List of Honorees to Receive L.A. City and County Certificates of Recognition
Celebrating Unsung Community Heroes and Presidential Achievement Awardee Recipients on June 26 at the Pink Teacup Villa in Hollywood, California
As a native of Los Angeles, I am proud to lead the Angel City Salute, an event that recognizes outstanding individuals who embody the spirit of community and inspire us to lift each other up.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel City Salute, a not-for-profit division of Platinum Star Public Relations, is proud to announce the official honorees for the 2024 Angel City Salute Proclamation Ceremony. This year's theme, "Celebrating Unsung Community Heroes," shines a spotlight on individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their communities through philanthropy, volunteerism, and leadership. Hosted by ACS Honoree and Emmy award-winning Sports Broadcaster Mike Hill, the awards show takes place at Chef Lawrence Page's Pink Teacup Villa, 1542 N. Cahuenga Blvd., in Hollywood, California. Music provided by DJ Hippie. The private event will be held on June 26, 2024, from 5 to 11 pm. Red carpet arrivals begin at 5 p.m. RSVP is a must. Space is limited.
"As a native of Los Angeles, I am proud to lead the Angel City Salute, an event that recognizes outstanding individuals who embody the spirit of community and inspire us to lift each other up," said Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, the creator and founder of Angel City Salute. "This year, we are introducing a special presentation to honor a select group of individuals with the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards for volunteering more than 4,000 hours to a charitable organization or for a global cause."
The confirmed ACS honorees for 2024 include:
• Industry Mogul Karen Civil
• Humanitarian Etienne Maurice
• Hip Hop Artist and Actress Dr. Yolanda "Yo-Yo" Whitaker
• Media Personality Dr. Ray Cunningham
• Actress and Filmmaker Liana Mendoza
• Comedian and Actress Torrei Hart
• Advocate Rocsii Wooley
• Honorary Consul General for Chad and Founder of Health4Peace Nathalie Beasneal
• Restauranteur Chef Lawrence Page
• Singer and Songwriter Eric Bellinger
• TV Personality B. Scott
• Founder of Black Girls Ride and Slingshot Brand Ambassador Porsche Taylor
• Actor Robert Ri’chard
• Celebrity Photographer Arnold Turner
• Event Producer Melissa Harvey
• Entertainment Specialist Herb Bohanan
• Community Outreach Director Nikki Parker Morgan
• Humanitarian and Commander Tracey D. Wilson
• Entertainment Mogul Ambassador Dr. Sikiru Gbolahan Oseni
(Note: Honorees subject to change pending availability.)
For more information about the Angel City Salute Proclamation Ceremony and to stay updated on event details, please visit www.angelcitysalute.com or contact Janet Popoola at admin@angelcitysalute.com.
About Angel City Salute:
Angel City Salute, a not-for-profit division of Platinum Star PR, believes that success is not solely defined by professional accomplishments but also by the positive impact one has on the lives of others. Since its inception, founded by Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, a humanitarian and global public relations consultant, Angel City Salute has been committed to spotlighting individuals who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities. Each year, the organization recognizes a select group of honorees who have distinguished themselves through exceptional achievements and their dedication to giving back. From renowned artists and innovators to dedicated advocates and community organizers, the honorees represent the best of humanity and serve as symbols of hope and inspiration.
Angel City Salute's mission is to honor and celebrate individuals who demonstrate outstanding philanthropy, volunteerism, and community leadership. Through its annual ceremony, the organization seeks to inspire others to follow in the honorees' footsteps and make meaningful contributions to society. By highlighting these exemplary individuals, Angel City Salute encourages a culture of giving and community involvement, reinforcing the belief that success is defined by the positive impact one makes in the world.
About Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA
As the CEO and founder of Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc., a certified minority woman-owned business, Dr. Lemelle has redefined the landscape of branding, marketing, and PR. Her leadership has empowered countless minority and women-owned businesses, propelling them to unprecedented heights. Her philosophy, "Transform Goals to Greatness," is a testament to her ability to inspire and elevate others, making her a beacon of empowerment within the Black community.
Dr. Lemelle's establishment of the Pitbull PR Agency highlights her commitment to protecting the Black community from malicious attacks and negligence in law enforcement. Her firm specializes in navigating public relations crises with precision and expertise, restoring confidence and rebuilding trust. This pioneering approach to crisis management provides a vital safeguard for Black individuals and organizations, ensuring their voices are heard and their reputations protected.
Her humanitarian efforts from co-founding the Social Good Movement Tour to securing housing for unhoused veterans and mentoring the next generation, extend far beyond dedicating time and resources. Through her yearly contributions to Sole 4 Souls, she has generated over $65,000 in economic impact, providing essential support to families worldwide. Her initiatives ensure access to necessities like food, housing, and education, creating a ripple effect of stability and opportunity. This global impact underscores her commitment to lifting up underserved communities and fostering economic empowerment.
For more information about Platinum Star Public Relations, visit www.platinumstarpr.com, Pitbull PR Agency, visit www.pitbullpragency.com and the Social Good Movement Tour go to www.socialgoodtour.com.
