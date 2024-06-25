Infopro Learning Named a 2024 Top Learning Services Company by the Training Industry
Infopro Learning is honored to be named one of the 2024 Top Learning Services Companies by the Training Industry.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning is honored to be named one of the 2024 Top Learning Services Companies by the Training Industry. This prestigious recognition highlights Infopro Learning's commitment to providing innovative and impactful learning solutions that empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their workforce.
The Training Industry meticulously curates its Top Learning Services Companies list based on a rigorous evaluation process. Companies are assessed on the breadth and quality of their learning services offered, Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning services training market, innovation and impact within the learning services market, client representation, and business performance and growth.
"Being recognized as a Top Learning Services Company by the Training Industry is one of the highest honors a company can receive in our industry. Fortunately for Infopro Learning, we’ve been on this list for over a decade now, which is a testament to our ability to continuously re-invent ourselves to stay at the top of our game and serve the ever-changing needs of our clients. Right now, the work we’re doing with AI and skills transformations is much different than what we did even 5 years ago, but what remains throughout is our ability to deliver consistent business results, which is why I think we continue to be the premier learning company for the world’s largest brands for over 30 years." - Nolan Hout, SVP of Growth at Infopro Learning
“The companies chosen for this year’s Top 20 Learning Services list showed an exceptional array of services, offering their clients quality, end-to-end solutions such as content creation, learning technologies, learning strategies, delivery, administrative assistance and more,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “With their innovative approach and impact in the learning services corporate training market, these companies can help create the best learning solution for any organization.”
Infopro Learning's comprehensive suite of learning solutions encompasses the entire learning lifecycle, from strategic needs assessment and content development to delivery and learning analytics. Their focus on innovation ensures learning programs are engaging, adaptable, and aligned with the evolving needs of the modern learner. View the list of 2024 Top Learning Services Companies here.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.
About Training Industry, Inc.
“We make connections.”TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
