Infopro Learning Recognized in the 2024 Training Industry Top Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies Lists

Infopro Learning has been selected as one of the 2024 Training Industry Top Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning has been selected as one of the 2024 Top Training Companies™ lists for the Staffing and Temporary Resources sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market. The Training Industry, a leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, compiles the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training market. This report aims to inform professionals about the top and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.
Selection to the 2024 Training Industry Top Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies lists was based on the following criteria:
• Breadth and quality of the staff augmentation services and resources offered.
• Industry visibility, innovation and overall impact on the learning services market.
• Quality of clients and user representation.
• Business performance and growth.
“We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the top companies in the Training Industry Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies Lists. This distinction underscores our dedication to excellence and innovation in delivering cutting-edge learning solutions. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our relentless focus on meeting the evolving needs of our clients. We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in corporate learning and development to drive impactful results for our partners.”- said Andrea Turner, Executive Vice President - Global Delivery, Infopro Learning.
“We are excited to announce our first annual Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies list, representing providers of high-quality training through staff augmentation services and filling a vast range of L&D roles such as eLearning developers, analysts, virtual instructors and more,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies facilitate sourcing in areas such as content development, curriculum design, training delivery, administration and more, giving their clients the flexibility to fill organizational gaps and create versatile services to support their learners.”
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.
About Training Industry, Inc.
“We make connections.”TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
