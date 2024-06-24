London Wine, Beer, and Spirits Competitions Announce First Regional and Category Ambassadors

London Competitions Logo London Spirits Competition Winners Marco Stella London Spirits Competition Ambassador

London Wine, Spirits, and Beer Competitions proudly introduces its inaugural Regional and Category Ambassadors Program for the 2025 edition.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eighth edition of the London Wine, Spirits, and Beer Competitions proudly introduces its inaugural Regional and Category Ambassadors Program for the 2025 edition. This transformative initiative invites industry leaders and influencers to educate consumers and trade professionals about their respective regions and categories on the global stage. The program aims to establish London Competitions as an international benchmark, focusing on helping winners make a significant impact globally. Ambassadors and experts will also advocate for the top category winners worldwide.

Introducing the First Batch of Ambassadors for the 2025 London Competitions

Mattia Scarpazza

Region and Category of Focus: Italy and Chile

Beverage Type: Wine

Role: Ambassador

Mattia Scarpazza, a dedicated wine professional, has been a significant figure in the wine industry since completing his WSET Diploma in 2018. Beginning his career as a sommelier at Petersham Nurseries Café in 2013, Mattia's passion for wine communication led him to become a renowned wine writer and the creator of the ‘Looking Into Wine’ podcast. Through insightful interviews with industry experts, his podcast delves into wine regions, styles, science, and producers. Specialising in marketing and branding, Mattia assists wineries in developing compelling strategies and engaging storytelling to enhance their brand presence.

Upcoming webinar of Mattia Scarpazza : How Italian Wines can grow in the UK Drinks Market?

RSVP for details and to attend this webinar : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfljRqjPAO4JHBhok6tyMdOfcNbbR8R9559BWT5WgXAiCXuMQ/viewform

Marco Stella

Region and Category of Focus: France and Italy

Beverage Type: Spirits

Role: Ambassador

Marco Stella, the Bars Director at Monte Carlo Beach in Monaco, began his hospitality career at the young age of 13. Over the years, he has honed his skills across various countries, including the UK, Malta, Italy, Spain, and now Monaco. His extensive experience includes leading the team at the Mandarin Bar, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London, and working with top professionals in Barcelona. Marco's expertise lies in product consistency, quality, and the art of mixology.

Upcoming webinar of Marco Stella : How French Spirits & liqueurs Can Grow in the UK Drinks Market?

RSVP for details and to attend this webinar : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScYV49-PO8b-AdxxcKvgFuf3ON3EfZlCEJqOsn0lsX4j74LmA/viewform

Adriana Valentini

Region and Category of Focus: Italy and the UK

Beverage Type: Wine

Role: Ambassador

Adriana Valentini, an independent Wine Consultant, brings a rich background of global experience and prestigious positions within the wine industry. She has worked with clients like Aethos Hotels and served as the Group Wine Manager for Triple Sea Food in Milan. Adriana's career includes working at Milan’s two Michelin-starred ‘Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia’ and the luxurious Corinthia Hotel in London. She is multilingual and passionate about wine education, aspiring to be one of the leading female sommeliers.

Upcoming webinar of Adriana Valentini : How to grow your sparkling wines to the UK Drinks Market?

RSVP for details and to attend this webinar : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf97Pn0RSoGxP97dvKj7WiaDDGW6KtT3VsL10aXJpjnseqa7w/viewform

Chiara Sieni

Region and Category of Focus: Italy and the UK

Beverage Type: Wine

Role: Ambassador

Chiara Sieni DipWSET, Wine judge with London Competitions, Valpolicella Wine Specialist and Langhe Wines Ambassador, originally from Florence I moved to London 13 years ago where I started to be more passionate about wines. I took my French and Italian Wine Scholar with West London Wine School and I successfully passed my Diploma with WSET, becoming Alumni. Worked previously with Decanter to prepare the Awards wines, I am a freelancer with Dolce Vita, an Italian wines distributor and I currently work with Amathus Drinks, where hopefully I could start a role of Educator.

Gaurav Dixit

Region and Category of Focus: Thailand

Beverage Type: Wine

Role: Expert

Gaurav Dixit is a seasoned hotelier with over 13 years of experience in luxury hospitality brands such as Taj Hotels, The Leela Palace Hotels and Resorts, and Lebua Hotels and Resorts in Bangkok. A passionate traveler and beverage enthusiast, Gaurav has managed various aspects of hospitality, including restaurants and bars. After establishing himself as one of India's top sommeliers, he moved to Thailand. Throughout his career, Gaurav has managed acclaimed establishments and received prestigious awards, such as the Wine Spectator Award for five consecutive years during his tenure in Delhi.

Expanding to a Wider Audience and Setting New Standards

With the introduction of the Ambassadors Program, the London Competitions aim to reach a broader audience in regions like France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, as well as growing markets such as Asia and South America. One major initiative will be to communicate in Spanish, Italian, and French in the upcoming months. The Competitions will also collaborate with regional and country wine, spirits, and beer associations worldwide to help their members grow in international markets. Another significant change in 2025 will involve including importers and distributors from the UK, along with master distillers and head winemakers from around the world, in the judging panel.

For the complete list of Regional and Category Ambassadors and information on upcoming webinars, please visit the respective London Competitions websites.

The London Wine, Spirits, and Beer Competitions recognise and reward quality, value, and packaging. The competitions are dedicated to identifying outstanding beverages that meet the expectations of both the trade and consumers. The London Spirits Competition is organised by Beverage Trade Network, which helps drinks producers and brand owners connect with buyers, distributors, and retailers to bring their products to market.

The submission for the London Wine, Beer and Spirits Competition is now open. Brands looking to get international recognition and to get in front of the world’s top bartenders, mixologists, sommeliers, master sommeliers, wine, beer and spirits buyers and master’s of wine are encouraged to enter now.

