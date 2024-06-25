Rize Announces the Leading PNW Employee-Owned Businesses for 2025

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rize, a media organization dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and employee ownership in business, proudly announces The Spotlight Awards for Leading PNW Employee-Owned Businesses for 2025. This award celebrates remarkable businesses that are employee-owned across various industries, including retail, architecture, food & beverage, construction, finance, and beyond.

The Spotlight Awards by Rize is a series of awards aimed at shining a well-deserved spotlight on small and mid-sized businesses that have not only demonstrated outstanding performance but have also significantly enriched the local community through their innovative approaches, dedication, and commitment to excellence. Businesses qualified to receive this award based on achieving high trustworthiness and ethics ratings by publicly available sources plus employee-owned status. Rize is honored to recognize and support these trailblazing companies who are breaking barriers and encouraging stewardship through ownership in their respective companies.

The National Center for Employee Ownership reports there are over 6,000 ESOP’s (Employee Stock Ownership Plans) in the United States holding over $2.1 trillion of total assets. According to The ESOP Association, benefits of employee-owned businesses include keeping jobs in the community, providing job security for employees, and creating opportunities for employees to build wealth through business ownership.

The employee-owned businesses recognized through The Spotlight Awards today showcase the breadth of talent and innovation present in the Pacific Northwest business community. From pioneering construction solutions to unique culinary experiences, Rize is honored to present the Leading PNW Employee-Owned Businesses for 2025.

2025 Leading PNW Employee-Owned Businesses

American Fabrication

Architects West

Broulim's Super Market

Cascade Energy

Commercial Tire

Community Bancshares

Concrete Construction Supply

Container and Packaging Supply

D.L. Evans Bank

Gerding Companies

Idaho Pacific Lumber Company

Inland Group of Companies

Jerry's Home Improvement Center

Litehouse

Manson Construction

Northwest Pump & Equipment

Oregon Vineyard Supply

SAFE Boats

Western Idaho Cabinets

Yoke's Fresh Markets

For more information about the The Spotlight Awards and Rize, please visit timetorize.com

