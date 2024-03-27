Rize Honors Coeur d'Alene's Remarkable Top-Rated Women Owned & Led Businesses for 2024

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rize, a media organization dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and diversity in business, proudly announces The Spotlight Awards for Top-Rated Women Owned & Led Businesses in the Coeur d'Alene area. This award celebrates remarkable women entrepreneurs and business leaders across various industries, including healthcare, real estate, food & beverage, retail, health & fitness, and beyond.

The Spotlight Awards by Rize is a series of awards aimed at shining a well-deserved spotlight on small and mid-sized businesses that have not only demonstrated outstanding performance but have also significantly enriched the local community through their innovative approaches, dedication, and commitment to excellence. The women-owned businesses qualified to receive this award have achieved best-in-class ratings and reviews across the major review platforms. Rize is honored to recognize and support these trailblazing women who are breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of female business leaders.

Women-owned businesses increasingly make up a significant portion of the US economy. According to the 2024 Wells Fargo Impact of Women-Owned Business Report, women own 39.1% of all businesses in the US – over 14 million – and employ 12.2 million workers. Total women-owned businesses generated $2.7 trillion of revenue in 2023 and those revenues grew at an impressive rate of 12.1% between 2019-2023.

The businesses recognized through The Spotlight Awards today showcase the breadth of talent and innovation present in the Coeur d'Alene business community. From pioneering healthcare solutions to unique culinary experiences, Rize is honored to present the Top-Rated Women Owned & Led Businesses in the Coeur d'Alene area.

Top-Rated Women Owned & Led Businesses in the Coeur d'Alene area

Doc Holly Pet Vet

Driftwood Point Events

Happy Home Rental Services

Jitterz Espresso

KM Plastic Surgery

Lake CDA Property Management LLC

Lakeside Architecture, Inc

Lakeside Pediatrics

Metamorphosis Personal Training Studio

Newby-ginnings

Pollen & Petal

Rathdrum Animal Clinic

Sand Creek Custom Wear

SAS Celebrations

StandOut! Promotion

Studio Cultive

Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar

The Art Spirit Gallery

The Cosmetic Heart & The PMU Collective, THink Removal US

The Dinner Party

True Life Canvas

Truss Hot Yoga

Vanhoff's Garden Center

Westwood Gardens Nursery and Garden Art

Woops! Bakeshop

For more information about the Idaho Spotlight Awards and Rize, please visit timetorize.com

