Australian investors zero in on opportunities in Southeast Asia

Australia’s leading institutional investors and fund managers gained a deeper understanding of investment opportunities on the Australian Government’s first outbound investment mission to Southeast Asia, as part of the Southeast Asia Investment Deal Teams initiative.

Led by Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator the Hon Don Farrell, the delegation visited Vietnam and Singapore from 3–6 June. Representatives from Austrade, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), and Export Finance Australia accompanied the delegation.

The mission was the largest-ever outbound Australian business mission by value. The 16 organisations and 19 delegates represented a combined A$2.5 trillion of assets under management. They included Future Fund, IFM Investors, Australian Super, Australian Retirement Trust, HESTA, Aware Super, Cbus and state government investment funds. Also joining were Lighthouse Infrastructure, Plenary, Pacific Partnerships, Frontier Advisors and the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

‘Greater engagement with Southeast Asia is a priority for the Australian Government,’ says Minister Farrell. ‘We are determined to leverage the enormous opportunities for Australian businesses in the region.’

Vietnam: a market to watch

The mission kicked off in Vietnam, with visits to Ho Chi Minh City on 3 June and Hanoi on 4 June. The delegation met with key government departments and 4 of Vietnam’s leading business groups: VinGroup, VinaCapital, FiinGroup and Dragon Capital.

‘Vietnam is a market to watch,’ says Rebecca Ball, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Austrade Vietnam. ‘Its growth, ambition and demographic dividend make it an increasingly attractive investment destination in Southeast Asia. Its strategic location is a drawcard for corporates seeking to diversify their supply chains. Investors may wish to test the market in their future portfolio strategies.’

Singapore: access to regional opportunities

In Singapore, investors were keen to understand how ASEAN’s growth rates, energy transition, digitalisation and rapid urbanisation are driving opportunities for Australian investors.

Delegates engaged local experts from DBS, Sembcorp, Singtel, CapitaLand, Macquarie Asset Management, IFC, ADB and King & Wood Mallesons Australia. The discussions gave them insights on regional opportunity pipelines and approaches to manage risk, draw down blended finance and create partnerships for smoother market entry.

‘Singapore offers easy access to regional decision-makers and capital partners,’ says Kirstyn Thomson, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Austrade Singapore. ‘The Singapore Deals Team also covers Malaysia and Brunei. The team of Austrade, Export Finance Australia and DFAT specialists will help Australian investors access investable opportunities across ASEAN, while providing connections to help manage regional risks.’

Indo Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum

Minister Farrell led the delegation to attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum in Singapore. This significant regional investment event was hosted by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Minister Farrell hosted a roundtable with the Australian investor delegation to discuss the significant opportunities in Southeast Asia and the benefits of outbound investment for Australia.