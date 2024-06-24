Ascension Advisory Completes $6.2M Build-to-Suit Sale Leaseback Transaction for Dirty Dog's Car Wash in Woodstock, GA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascension Advisory is proud to announce the successful completion of a $6.2 million build-to-suit sale leaseback transaction for Dirty Dog’s Car Wash, a leading car wash chain in the Southeastern United States. This project marks the fifth collaboration between Ascension Advisory and Dirty Dog’s Car Wash, highlighting a strong and ongoing partnership.
Dirty Dog’s Car Wash, committed to expanding its footprint while maintaining financial flexibility for the business, chose Ascension Advisory to secure construction financing for its new custom-built facility in Woodstock, Georgia. The primary goal was to secure 100% financing for the project, allowing Dirty Dog’s to continue its growth without the burden of significant upfront capital outlays.
The build-to-suit sale leaseback model offers significant benefits over traditional construction loans or mortgages. Unlike conventional financing options, a build-to-suit arrangement can generate higher proceeds for the operator, as it typically covers the entire project cost. Additionally, this approach provides enhanced flexibility for the tenant, without financial covenants or personal recourse.
Key advantages of the build-to-suit approach for Dirty Dog’s Car Wash include:
* Tailored Design: The new facility will be constructed to meet Dirty Dog's specific operational needs, ensuring optimal efficiency and effectiveness.
* Financial Efficiency: By opting for this structure, Dirty Dog’s avoided the substantial initial investment usually associated with new construction projects.
* Operational Control: The long-term lease agreement allows Dirty Dog’s to maintain operational control over the purpose-built facility while converting real estate equity into working capital.
Ascension Advisory's expertise in sale leaseback transactions has been instrumental in delivering superior and innovative financial solutions tailored to operators looking to maximize asset value and enhance liquidity for their operating business.
For more information about Ascension Advisory and its services, please visit ascensionadvisory.com.
Evan Sneider
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here