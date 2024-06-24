Rutland Barracks/ Violation of Conditions, Assault on Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4003850
TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/23/2024 at 16:30 hours
LOCATION: Rutland City, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer
ACCUSED: Robert Horick
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 23, 2024, at approximately 16:30 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks Troopers responded to the area of an attempted retail theft at Grand Union in Rutland City. Troopers were advised a male by the name of "Bob" had attempted to steal alcohol from the store and was stopped with the merchandise before exiting the store. The male left the store and was located on Terrill Street by Troopers. Investigation revealed the male who was identified as Robert Horick (DOB:03/07/1963) was violating his court ordered conditions of release. The male was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland. During processing Horick assaulted a law enforcement officer and was later lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC
BAIL: Yes
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: June 24, 2024 at 12:00