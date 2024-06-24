Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ Violation of Conditions, Assault on Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 24B4003850            

TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle 

STATION: Rutland 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2024 at 16:30 hours 

LOCATION: Rutland City, VT 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

 

ACCUSED: Robert Horick

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On June 23, 2024, at approximately 16:30 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks Troopers responded to the area of an attempted retail theft at Grand Union in Rutland City.  Troopers were advised a male by the name of "Bob" had attempted to steal alcohol from the store and  was stopped with the merchandise before exiting the store.  The male left the store and was located on Terrill Street by Troopers.  Investigation revealed the male who was identified as Robert Horick (DOB:03/07/1963) was violating his court ordered conditions of release.  The male was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland.  During processing Horick assaulted a law enforcement officer and was later lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center.  

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC

BAIL: Yes

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.  

COURT DATE/TIME: June 24, 2024 at 12:00

 

