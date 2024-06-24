WinX DVD Ripper Hits 50 Million Installs: Staking Claim as the Most-Favored DVD Ripper

WinX DVD Ripper

WinX DVD Ripper, the leading DVD ripping software, today proudly announced that it has surpassed 50 million installations worldwide.

Reaching 50 million installations proves WinX DVD Ripper's reliability and popularity," said Jack. "We're grateful to our loyal users whose support and feedback made this milestone possible.” — Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WinX DVD Ripper, a premier product from the house of Digiarty Software, has reached an astounding 50 million installations globally. The monumental achievement marks a significant milestone in the industry, solidifying WinX DVD Ripper's position as a leader in DVD ripping software.

Reaching this milestone further underscores WinX DVD Ripper's dominant position in the DVD ripper industry and its widespread recognition and appreciation among users. The appreciation stems from WinX DVD Ripper’s robust features and exceptional DVD ripping performance, making it a go-to solution for millions of users worldwide who need to back up cherished movie collections or convert DVDs for on-the-go viewing. These impressive features include:

• Broad DVD Support：Due to unique title check mechanism, WinX DVD Ripper handles all types of DVDs, incl. new releases, classic DVDs, region-locked discs, and damaged or scratched DVDs. This frees users from DVD rip errors, be it scrambled rips, halfway ripping, or software crash.

• Extensive Output Formats: The software supports over 350 different profiles, ensuring that users can digitize DVDs to MP4, AVI, H.264, MP3, and other formats compatible with modern devices like PCs, HDTVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and more.

• High-Speed Conversion: Utilizing advanced hardware acceleration technology, WinX DVD Ripper can convert a full-length DVD to MP4 (H.264) in just five minutes, making it one of the fastest DVD ripping solutions available.

• 1:1 quality DVD Backup: The software provides 4 unique DVD copy options, including full disc backup, main title copy, and ISO image creation, safeguarding users' valuable DVD collections against damage or loss.

One of the most groundbreaking features is WinX DVD Ripper’s seamless integration with the advanced AI technology of Winxvideo AI. The AI video enhancement feature allows users to upscale DVDs from 480p to 720p/1080p or higher, increase the frame rate from 24/30fps to 60fps, and remove flaws such as noise, blur, grain, etc from the movie. This feature is a testament to WinXDVD’s commitment to continuous innovation and providing added value to its users. As a token of appreciation, WinX DVD Ripper users can now obtain a 3-month license of Winxvideo AI to experience the enhanced video quality first-hand.

For more details and to enter the contest, visit the WinX DVD Ripper page at: https://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper/

To celebrate the extraordinary milestone, Digiarty Software, the company behind WinX DVD Ripper, is hosting a contest where users have the chance to win $50 Amazon gift cards. To enter the giveaway contest, participants need to:

1. Share WinX DVD Ripper product page (https://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper/) on Facebook.

2. Tag @WinXDVD in the post.

3. Ensure the post is public.

Partipants can increase their chances of winning by liking the WinX DVD Ripper Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WinXDVD/) and commenting on the shared post with their favorite feature of WinX DVD Ripper. The contest runs until July 31st, and winners will be randomly selected and announced on WinX DVD Ripper Facebook page in the first week of August.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/.

