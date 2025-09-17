WinX MediaTrans 8.2 Released: Immediate Support for iOS 26 and iPhone 17 Series after Apple’s Fall Event

WinX MediaTrans

Digiarty releases WinX MediaTrans 8.2 with immediate support for iOS 26 and iPhone 17 series, improving transfer speed and data security for Apple users.

As iOS 26 and iPhone 17 arrive, users need reliable migration. WinX MediaTrans 8.2 adds immediate support, faster transfers and stronger encryption for seamless upgrades.” — Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following Apple’s 2025 Fall Event, where the company unveiled iOS 26 alongside the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air, Digiarty Software today announced the release of WinX MediaTrans 8.2. The latest upgrade ensures that Apple users can seamlessly transfer media files to the new devices quickly and securely, and without the common frustrations experienced with traditional methods.

Migrating media libraries to new devices like the iPhone 17 and iOS 26 often exposes technical limitations in legacy transfer tools. Traditional desktop clients like iTunes are bottlenecked by single-threaded processing and an inefficient file indexing system, leading to data transfer timeouts and errors with high-volume, high-resolution media. iCloud, while convenient, is fundamentally constrained by network bandwidth and server-side throughput, making the transfer of multi-gigabyte 4K video libraries impractical. This process is further complicated by Apple's fragmented ecosystem, where users must switch between separate apps like Apple Music, Apple TV, and Photos to manage different media types. Even Mac users, who primarily use Finder, may encounter delays or minor compatibility issues when managing extensive media collections on the latest devices.

WinX MediaTrans 8.2 directly addresses the frustrations with timely, targeted enhancements designed to streamline migration and maximize user control over media:

• iOS 26 Support – Ensures full compatibility with Apple’s latest mobile operating system, preventing any transfer interruptions after system upgrades.

• iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air Profiles – Optimized for the newest devices, making migration from older iPhones faster and hassle-free.

• Faster Photo & Video Handling – Significantly improved speed and stability for large media libraries, so users can move high-resolution content without delays.

• Enhanced Data Encryption – Advanced security safeguards personal files during transfers.

In addition to these targeted upgrades, WinX MediaTrans continues to serve as a stable, high-speed alternative to iTunes, offering a comprehensive suite of features to simplify iPhone media management in a single app:

• Two-Way Media Transfer – Transfer photos, videos, music, eBooks and more between iPhone/iPad and computer, selectively or in bulk, without losing existing data.

• Music & Ringtone Management – Organize music library, create custom ringtones, and import or export audio files between devices without iTunes restrictions.

• Use iPhone as USB Drive Safely – Treat your iPhone as a portable storage device to store, move, and manage files without erasing existing data.

• Advanced Video & Media Tools – Rotate and convert videos to iOS-compatible formats, transfer high-resolution media, and encrypt photos, videos, and music during transfer for maximum security.

“With the introduction of iOS 26 and the iPhone 17 series, we wanted to ensure users could upgrade without worrying about transferring their important media,” said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. “WinX MediaTrans 8.2 delivers immediate support, faster performance, and stronger security, making the transition to new devices effortless.”

Pricing and Availability

Despite the major upgrade, pricing remains unchanged at $19.95/year or $39.95 for the lifetime plan which includes lifetime free updates and priority tech support. The updated WinX Mediatrans V8.2 is available now for both Windows and Mac editions, offering a consistent experience across platforms.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/.



