Aiarty Empowers Freelancers and Creators with Free AI Video and Image Tools via Support Program

Aiarty launches Support Program offering free licenses for AI tools, lowering barrier for creators and freelancers to enhance video and image quality with ease.

With the Support Program, our goal is to make these tools accessible so creators can focus on their craft, not software limitations.” — Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, the flagship AI brand of Digiarty Software, has announced the launch of the Aiarty Support Program, a new initiative designed to support freelancers, small business owners, and digital creators. The program offers free, full-featured licenses for Aiarty’s AI-powered tools, including Aiarty Video Enhancer, Aiarty Image Enhancer, and Aiarty Image Matting, enabling creators to produce professional-quality content without the constraints of high costs or time-intensive workflows.

Feedback from the creative community has highlighted common challenges: revitalizing low-quality footage, completing client projects within tight budgets, and spending hours on repetitive tasks such as manual image editing. The Aiarty Support Program was developed to lower barriers to professional-grade software, allowing creators to focus on the creative process rather than technical limitations.

"We know how challenging it can be for freelancers and creators to produce professional-quality work on tight budgets," said Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty. "With the Support Program, our goal is to make these tools accessible so creators can focus on their craft, not software limitations."

Aiarty Support Program Details

The program provides two tiers of full-featured licenses for Aiarty’s professional tools:

▪ 30-Day License: Available to any creator for personal projects, one-off experiments, or short-term use.

▪ 180-Day License: Reserved for freelancers, small businesses, or professional creators who need the tools for ongoing projects or client work. A limited number of these extended licenses are available.

For users who find Aiarty tool indispensable, there’s an option to upgrade to a lifetime license, which includes unlimited free updates.

The program takes effect immediately, and its end date as well as any related updates will be subject to official announcements from Aiarty.

Available Tools to Choose From

The program covers Aiarty’s three core AI-powered products. Participants can select the one that best fits their creative needs:

Aiarty Video Enhancer: Uses advanced AI models to denoise, deblur, and upscale footage up to 4K. Additional features include frame interpolation for smoother motion, slow-motion creation, audio denoising, and color adjustment. Optimized for speed and batch processing, and running fully offline to protect privacy, it helps both professionals and casual users revive old recordings, polish social media videos, or prepare client-ready content.

Aiarty Image Enhancer: Provides multiple AI models to remove noise, sharpen details, upscale images (by scale or to a specified resolution, up to 32K), and perform facial restoration. It serves photographers, designers, online sellers, and everyday users who want to turn ordinary or low-quality images into sharp, print- or web-ready visuals, and offers batch support to handle many files efficiently.

Aiarty Image Matting: Automatically removes backgrounds with precision and speed and also supports batch operations for greater efficiency. By preserving edges such as hair or fur, it enables quick preparation of product shots, composites, and marketing visuals without extensive manual editing.

How to Participate in the Support Program

Creators interested in the program can request a license by emailing media@aiarty.com.

Applicants should include the words “Aiarty Support Program” in the email body and specify the product they wish to use.

Feedback from participants is encouraged and valued. Insights on user experience, whether positive, critical, or neutral, help the development team refine the tools and provide the broader creative community with practical guidance.

About Aiarty

Aiarty is Digiarty Software’s flagship AI brand, dedicated to creating accessible, cutting-edge AI tools for image enhancement, upscaling, background removal, image matting, and so on, supporting users in elevating their digital projects.

About Digiarty Software

For over 18 years, Digiarty Software, creator of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, has been a leader in multimedia software, recognized for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. Digiarty’s software suite—covering DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, and editing—has reached over 256 million installations across 180 countries. For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.aiarty.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

