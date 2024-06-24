Stellar Lifestyle and SingPost pilot Singapore’s first postal collection service via SMRT-operated trains
Stellar Lifestyle and SingPost pilot Singapore’s first postal collection service via SMRT-operated trains
Stellar Lifestyle and SingPost pilot Singapore’s first postal collection service via SMRT-operated trains
Offering greater convenience to consumers by bringing postal service points closer to transportation hubsSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting 25 June, Stellar Lifestyle and Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) will be kicking off Singapore’s first postal collection pilot via SMRT-operated trains as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore deploying more postal service points near MRT stations.
This will be the first time SingPost is using MRT trains for postal collection, complementing its existing vehicles. The pilot is designed to study the benefits of utilising MRT trains to collect postal items in terms of operational cost efficiencies and carbon emission savings.
Starting tomorrow and spanning over three months, pre-selected Mail Ambassadors will use the Tampines and Raffles Place MRT stations to bring postal items to SingPost’s sorting facility near Paya Lebar MRT station daily, travelling on trains on the East-West Line between off-peak hours of 11am and 2pm.
Up to two Mail Ambassadors, identified by their SingPost uniforms, will make the collection each day, riding in MRT cabins that Singaporeans are familiar with.
Mr Tony Heng, President of Stellar Lifestyle, a business arm of SMRT, said: “Aligned with SMRT’s vision of Moving People, Enhancing Lifestyles, at the heart of all of Stellar Lifestyle’s activities is a commitment to promoting a more sustainable way of living, working and operating businesses. Thus, we are excited to partner SingPost on this pilot that leverages the island-wide train network operated by SMRT. We remain on the lookout for new opportunities with like-minded companies to not only enrich the commuter experience but drive positive change or impact to the communities we serve.”
Mr Shahrin Abdol Salam, Chief Executive Officer Singapore, SingPost, said: “SingPost is heartened to deepen our partnership with Stellar Lifestyle, leveraging their expertise within the transportation ecosystem to explore solutions in facilitating urban logistics in Singapore. Furthermore, the extension of our collaboration with Stellar Lifestyle will continue to bring convenience to consumers and SMEs by strategically situating our service points along key transportation nodes across Singapore. The extensive rail network is highly accessible hence allowing us to bring our services closer to the community, seamlessly integrating into their daily routines. Together, we will forge forward through innovation to better serve our customers and contribute towards a progressive Singapore.”
SingPost opened its first standalone POPStop in March 2024, at Tampines MRT station, aimed at bringing greater convenience to commuters by integrating parcel drop-offs and returns as part of their daily commutes.
SingPost and Stellar Lifestyle plans to expand the trial to more train stations across all other SMRT-operated lines, should the pilot be successful. SingPost will also determine where more POPStops and service points can be located to provide greater convenience to local communities.
Belinda Tan
SingPost
email us here