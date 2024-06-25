GKR Karate Launches ‘Stop Domestic Violence’ Campaign

GKR Karate is one of the world’s largest karate organisations with more than 36,000 active members throughout Australia, New Zealand and the UK. They have been empowering students from all walks of life to reach their maximum potential for over 40 years and their mission as a club is to provide a positive and inclusive training environment for all students.

Each year, GKR Karate aims to cast attention towards a specific community issue with a view to raising funds and awareness for the cause through various initiatives.

This year, GKR Karate has aligned with charities that assist domestic violence survivors across Australia, New Zealand and the UK. With the launch of their ‘Stop Domestic Violence’ initiative, the club is rallying support to raise funds and awareness for their chosen charities.

As strong advocates for non-violence and anti-bullying, aligning with and supporting Domestic and Family Violence charities was a logical choice for Assistant Chief Instructor and International Vice President Gavin Samin.

“As martial arts instructors, we are committed to empowering vulnerable individuals and promoting a respectful training environment for all members within our karate community,” Mr. Samin said.

“By aligning our organisation with the Domestic and Family Violence cause, we hope to provide additional support for those in need whilst re-affirming through our large network that physical violence or intimidation in any form is wrong.”

With the number of people experiencing domestic and family violence on the rise, the need to provide additional support and protection is increasing.

GKR is committed to providing valuable advocacy for our chosen charities as well as delivering both logistical assistance and financial support through our fundraising activities.

One of the major fundraising and advocacy campaigns taking place is the ‘Stop Domestic Violence’ campaign where students are invited to purchase a special ‘Purple Belt’ to wear to class for the month of October. All money raised from the sale of the purple belts will go directly to Domestic and Family Violence charities to assist with survivors rebuild their lives.

For more information, please click the link below to learn more about our charity partners and to purchase your purple belt…

https://www.gkrkarate.com/stop-domestic-family-violence/

GKR Karate was established in 1984 in Adelaide, South Australia, and has since become one of the world’s largest karate organisations with tens of thousands of students training throughout Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. You can find out more about GKR here.

For information on our charity partners visit:

AUS: www.rizeup.com.au

NZ: http://www.2shine.org.nz

UK: https://refuge.org.uk