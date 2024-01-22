GKR Karate Expands Its Reach Globally with the Launch of the GKR Online Karate and Fitness Academy

GKR Online Karate & Fitness Academy The Online Academy is available wherever you are, whenever you're ready!

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GKR Karate is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of the GKR Online Karate and Fitness Academy, set to revolutionize martial arts training worldwide. The official launch marks a significant milestone in GKR Karate's commitment to providing comprehensive, high quality training opportunities for members worldwide.

The GKR Online Karate and Fitness Academy comprises two major components:

**On-Demand Content:**

This syllabus-oriented on-demand training video library features a diverse range of technique tutorials, class formats, workshops, and train-along videos, catering to all skill levels from white belt to black. With over 240 videos currently available and a promise of regular additions. This resource offers members the ability to expand their knowledge and accelerate their progress. It's akin to receiving a private lesson from some of GKR's top instructors in the comfort of your own home and at your own pace.

**Live Streaming Classes:**

A dedicated team of GKR Karate instructors will conduct daily live streaming classes from studios in Sydney, Australia and Manchester, UK. These live sessions offer students the flexibility to train at home, either as a supplement to in-person classes or as a standalone membership.

"We are excited to bring the GKR Online Karate and Fitness Academy to our global community" said Kancho Robert Sullivan, Founder & Chief Instructor at GKR Karate. "This innovative platform not only enhances our students' learning experiences but also opens the door for individuals worldwide to access high-quality martial arts training. It's a testament to our commitment to making karate accessible to everyone."

For more information about the GKR Online Karate and Fitness Academy and to explore the platform, please visit https://onlinedojo.gkrkarate.com/. To celebrate the launch, new members can take advantage of heavily discounted foundation level memberships, making this the perfect time to join.

About GKR Karate:

GKR Karate is a leading martial arts organization dedicated to providing exceptional karate training and personal development opportunities. With a global presence, GKR Karate is committed to promoting fitness, self-defense, and personal growth through the practice of traditional karate.

