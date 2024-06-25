Bovio Rubino Service Sponsors Summer Events in Cherry Hill, NJ

Comfort Specialist Frank Jewell staffing the Bovio Rubino Service table at Music Under the Stars in Cherry Hill in July, 2023.

Great Food & Live Music in the Park!

Cherry Hill is a great community. We love the grassroots opportunity to connect with neighbors and show our support at these awesome summer family programs.”
— Angela Rubino Hines

VOORHEES, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the summer, families in Cherry Hill enjoy outdoor family events produced by the Township. Included are Music Under the Stars and the Al Fresco Affair Food Truck Festivals, the perfect settings “for an evening with friends, family or anyone who enjoys great food, live music and a laid-back vibe.”

Bovio Rubino Service, a full-service HVAC and plumbing company headquartered in neighboring Voorhees, is returning as a sponsor of both in 2024.

“Cherry Hill is a great community,” said Angela Rubino Hines, Bovio Rubino Service Principal. “We love the grassroots opportunity to connect with neighbors and show our support at these awesome summer family programs.”

Bovio Rubino Service Comfort Specialists will be staffing information tables and ready to chat about summer HVAC and plumbing issues in the home at Music Under the Stars on Tuesday, July 23 and the Al Fresco Affair Food Truck Festival on Thursday, August 29.

About Bovio Rubino Service
Bovio Rubino Service has been family-owned and professionally operated since 1974, providing plumbing, heating, cooling and other HVAC products and services to the South Jersey area—including installation, maintenance and repair. Bovio Rubino Service has a promise to treat its customers with honesty and integrity while providing high-quality home comfort services and products. Bovio Rubino Service satisfies the needs of its customers through highly-skilled technicians, always striving to do what is right with unequaled passion. For additional information, contact Lisa Simon of SPRYTE Communications, lsimon@sprytecom.com, 856.857.6555 x22

Lisa Simon
SPRYTE Communications
+ +1 856.857.6555 ext. 22
lsimon@sprytecom.com
