Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 2024-2025 Concert Season

Bay Atlantic Symphony Concertmaster Ruotao Mao performs Brahm's Violin Concerto in the first concert of this season

Classical Music Celebrations Presented with Today’s Energy

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Classical Music Celebrations Presented with Today’s Energy.” South Jersey audiences will delight in professional live orchestral musical performances at the Bay Atlantic Symphony’s five concert 2024-2025 season. Season subscriptions and single tickets are available.

Performances take place at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan University Cumberland Campus in Vineland on Saturdays at 3 pm and at 2 pm Sundays at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center in Galloway Township.

Kicking off the season is Concertmaster Ruotao Mao’s solo rendition of Johannes Brahms’ “Violin Concerto” at Exquisite and Electric on October 19 and 20. Holiday Expressions featuring Soprano Melissa Chavez performing holiday favorites “Ave Maria” and “O Holy Night” is December 14 and 15.

Yes to No-Nets! is January 18 and 19. Powerful Voices featuring a guest performance of Joseph Haydn’s “Lord Nelson Mass” by the Greater South Jersey Chorus is March 15 and 16 and Spring in our Step, the season finale featuring solo pianist Byeol Kim’s performance of Robert Schumann’s “Piano Concert in A Minor” is May 3 and 4.

“Our program celebrates timeless classics alongside innovation from newer composers,” said Bay Atlantic Symphony Music Director Jed Gaylin. “This season offers a vibrant, transformative musical experience for all who attend.”

Symphony Executive Director Brian McPeak added, "This season our performances showcase the versatility and talent of our own orchestra. Each concert is designed to connect with our audience of both longtime orchestra enthusiasts and first-time concert goers.”

Audiences can save on ticket pricing by being a season subscriber to four of the five concerts. Season subscription and single ticket sales are both open and can be purchased on Bay Atlantic Symphony’s website, www.bayatlanticsymphony.org

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

Bay Atlantic Symphony is the leading professional performing arts company and education organization of the region with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians.

For more information visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.

