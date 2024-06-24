Statement from Governor Hochul on Extreme Weather

"New York is expecting a wide range of extreme weather today. The majority of the state is at risk for severe thunderstorms and the National Weather Service issued tornado watches for Albany, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, St. Lawrence, Washington and Warren counties until 8 pm this evening. The most severe storms may also result in dangerous flash flooding.

"Extreme heat remains a concern through most of New York, but especially in New York City and the lower Hudson Valley, where temperatures could potentially feel like more than 100 degrees.

"It is critical that New Yorkers in these impacted regions stay vigilant: monitor your local forecast, exercise extreme caution, and check in on friends, family and those most vulnerable."