Submit Release
News Search

There were 173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,863 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Hochul on Extreme Weather

"New York is expecting a wide range of extreme weather today. The majority of the state is at risk for severe thunderstorms and the National Weather Service issued tornado watches for Albany, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, St. Lawrence, Washington and Warren counties until 8 pm this evening. The most severe storms may also result in dangerous flash flooding.

"Extreme heat remains a concern through most of New York, but especially in New York City and the lower Hudson Valley, where temperatures could potentially feel like more than 100 degrees.

"It is critical that New Yorkers in these impacted regions stay vigilant: monitor your local forecast, exercise extreme caution, and check in on friends, family and those most vulnerable."

You just read:

Statement from Governor Hochul on Extreme Weather

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more