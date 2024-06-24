Mercari Technologies introduces 'Pre alert' for Lone Workers

Lone Worker Device USA Canada Mercari Technologies Handheld Lone Worker Device

New feature designed for lone workers who may find themselves in situations where welfare is becoming an increasing concern without activating panic protocols.

The peace of mind it provides is invaluable, and allows users to be confident in their ability to perform a job safely and effectively.” — Sebsatian Guang

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ‘Pre alarm’ button is designed to contact a nominated contact in the event of a non emergency but where a situation may be escalating. When ‘Pre alarm’ is activated the device makes a non emergency voice call to the users supervisor, contact center or wellbeing manager with the device wearer and supervisor able to discuss the situation before a Panic or Duress situation may occur. Additionally, the device can easily be tasked to make a silenced ‘Pre alarm; which would silently make a non emergency call allowing the users manager or supervisor ‘listen in’ to the situation and decide what further assistance may be required.The ‘pre alert’ may be assistive in Social worker or Community Visitation type scenarios where an individual may be required to visit high risk locations, visiting an individual with history of violence or may simply be feeling anxious by their surroundings. Community service workers can be exposed to work related violence. Risks may arise from the actions of clients, their personal carers or others in the home or where the services are provided. If the potential for work related violence has not previously been identified and a worker starts feeling threatened, the Pre Alarm button can be invaluable for situational awareness. By seeking assistance before a situation becomes critical, support or controls can be put in place before escalations may occur.The 'pre alert' feature on this device is incredibly valuable in providing users with an added layer of situational awareness. When feeling anxious or threatened, users can quickly and discreetly press the Pre Alarm button, which calls the users support team notifying that assistance may be required. This allows prompt response and provide the necessary support before a situation escalates. The device is designed to be easy to use and intuitive, even in high-pressure situations.About Mercari Technologies LimitedMercari Technologies Limited is a rapidly growing Emergency Communications company renowned for its commitment to developing advanced and reliable solutions. With a focus on promoting safety, efficiency, and peace of mind, Mercari Technologies Limited (NZ) continues to innovate and lead the way in providing cutting-edge wearable lone worker device solutions worldwide.

Lone Worker Device