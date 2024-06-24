IADA Adds Dealers, Lawyers, CPAs, Jet Charters and Aircraft Management
2022 Bombardier Challenger 3500 offered exclusively by Opus Aero on IADA's AircraftExchange online marketing portal.
These seven newest members of IADA have established themselves among the leaders in our industry.”USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has accepted seven new members: two Accredited Dealers, and five Verified Products and Services Members. These new additions bring IADA’s membership total to 161 companies, reflecting its status as a powerhouse in the resale industry.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
“These seven newest members of IADA have established themselves among the leaders in our industry,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “They exemplify the ultimate professional expertise vital to keep aircraft transactions seamless yet transparent, protecting both buyers and sellers of preowned business aircraft.”
The newest members of IADA are:
Aircraft Executives
IADA-Accredited Dealer Aircraft Executives, based in Atlanta, evolved from the aviation industry’s need to eliminate the hassles involved in aircraft transactions and flight operations. Its goal is to ensure the best private aviation experience possible with the understanding that every transaction must be personalized to fit each client’s specific needs. The Aircraft Executive team, headed by Founder and CEO Danny Gizzi, handles every step of the process from listing to closing and beyond with efficiency and professionalism. For more info go to Aircraft Executives.
L. Forrest Owens - Aviation Legal Counsel
L. Forrest Owens, P.A., with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Washington, D.C., is headed by principal Forrest Owens. The IADA-Verified Products and Services firm specializes in aircraft transactions, finance, FAA matters, litigation and tax issues. The firm has extensive experience in hundreds of aircraft transactions, ranging from home-built aircraft through to large-cabin corporate aircraft with every major manufacturer, including rotorcraft. For additional info go to Aviation Law - Home - Aviation Legal Counsel.
Houck & Christensen, CPAs, LLC
IADA-Verified Products and Services Member Houck & Christensen, CPAs, LLC are aviation tax consultants and offer a broad range of aviation tax and accounting services to the general and business aviation community. The firm focuses exclusively on aviation tax planning and accounting compliance for aircraft operations. It takes a co-sourcing approach, working with clients and their trusted tax and legal advisors to ensure superior services across the board. Its principals are co-founders Julianne Christensen, aviation consultant and CPA based in Wyoming and Angel Houck, Florida-based aviation consultant and CPA. For more info go to Houck & Christensen CPAs LLC – Aviation Tax Consultants – We are Your Aviation CPA - Your Aviation CPA (hcaerocpa.com).
InFlight Law
InFlight Law practice areas cover all legal aspects of the aircraft transaction and ownership experience. The IADA-Verified Products and Services company is headed by John Farrish, Attorney at Law. He combines his wealth of legal experience and love of aviation to shepherd aircraft sales and acquisitions for clients from start to finish and beyond. His experience covers a range of markets, from new factory deliveries of large cabin ultra-long-range jet aircraft to high-performance pistons. From offices in Atlanta, Farrish represents a breadth of clientele from international and publicly traded companies to family businesses, entrepreneurs, and ultra-high net worth individuals and their family offices. For more info go to Home - InFlight Law.
Opus Aero
IADA-Accredited Dealer Opus Aero was established in 2011 in the Principality of Monaco. The company is recognized for its professionalism and integrity in the complex field of business aviation. Its success comes from a strong work ethic combined with an exclusive and qualified network of dedicated professionals that are highly experienced business jet experts specialized in sales, trading, and acquisitions, working with large-cabin jets and an extensive portfolio of corporate, high net worth individuals, and operator clients. Under the leadership of CEO Alexandre Lombard and guided by Wassim Saheb, the managing partner for the UAE, Opus Aero continues to expand its global reach. Zipporah Marmor, Chair Emeritus of IADA, serves as managing partner for North America, leading the company’s expansion into this market. For more info go to Business Jets Sales Trades & Acquisitions - Opus Aero.
Soar Aviation Law
IADA-Verified Products and Services Member Soar Aviation Law of Cleveland, Ohio specializes in all areas of business aviation law, including buying, selling and leasing, operations, registrations and regulatory, and tax. The team has closed over 780 whole and fractional transactions over the last seven years with a value of over $5 billion dollars. Partners Amanda Applegate and Sarah Northcraft Spann head it, both with extensive experience from their time at NetJets. As a founding partner at Soar Aviation Law LLC, Applegate brings legal expertise, negotiating skills and business savvy to the firm’s clients. Founding Partner Spann’s legal career includes seven years of private practice and seven years with NetJets Inc., where she was Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, focusing on contract negotiation and strategies. For more info go to Soar Aviation Law | Amanda Applegate & Sarah Northcraft Spann.
STA JETS
IADA-Verified Products and Services Member STA JETSs provides strategic private aviation solutions that respond to the unique needs of high-end clientele from its main offices in Orange County, Calif. Headed by CEO Kurt Belcher, STA JETS manages aircraft and offers a fleet for chartering across the country. STA’s versatile fleet means that the company can match clients with an aircraft ranging from a single-engine turboprop to a full-size Gulfstream that can fly nonstop from California to Paris. Partnering with STA provides jet owners with top-class care and maintenance while offsetting costs through charter. For more info go to Best Private Jet Charter Companies NYC Los Angeles - STA Jets.
IADA-Accredited Dealers
IADA-Accredited Dealers are the select few that have earned Membership in the International Aircraft Dealers Association by meeting rigorous standards that ensure only the most respected and experienced dealers become IADA Members. Once granted initial IADA Accreditation, Dealers must be re-accredited every three years. This process enhances marketing value for the Dealer while providing customers with efficient, ethical and effective aircraft transactions.
IADA-Verified Products and Services Members
Products and Services Members are those companies whose primary focus is related to the support of an aircraft transaction, whether their expertise is finance, legal, tax, escrow, or maintenance. The vetting process for IADA Products and Services membership begins with applicants obtaining sponsorship from three current IADA-Accredited Dealers. Prospective members will complete an application. IADA third party consultant Joseph Allen will obtain comments from the sponsors provided and current IADA-Accredited Dealers will provide comments on their experience with the applicant. Finally, the IADA Board of Directors will vote on the application.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined. Ninety-nine percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 42 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 34 percent work in the Middle East and 33 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.
