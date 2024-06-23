Derby Barracks / Trespassing
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5003156
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/22/24 at approximately 1250 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: W Jay Rd in Jay, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Karah Jasch
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
ACCUSED: Larry Bernard
AGE: 34
VICTIM: Ronald Sanville
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/22/24, at approximately 1250 hours, the State Police received a call from Ronald Sanville to advised there were trespassers on his property on W Jay Rd. in the town of Jay. The State Police arrived at the scene and met with Sanville and the alleged trespassers Karah Jasch and Larry Bernard. While at the scene, the State Police determined Jasch and Bernard had no legal right to be at the residence. The State Police gave Jasch and Bernard multiple chances to leave the residence, but they refused to comply and were subsequently placed under arrest. Jasch and Bernard were transported to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and were released with citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/23/24 at 0830
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.