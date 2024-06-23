Derby Barracks / Trespassing

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5003156

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/22/24 at approximately 1250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W Jay Rd in Jay, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Karah Jasch

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

ACCUSED: Larry Bernard

AGE: 34

VICTIM: Ronald Sanville

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/22/24, at approximately 1250 hours, the State Police received a call from Ronald Sanville to advised there were trespassers on his property on W Jay Rd. in the town of Jay. The State Police arrived at the scene and met with Sanville and the alleged trespassers Karah Jasch and Larry Bernard. While at the scene, the State Police determined Jasch and Bernard had no legal right to be at the residence. The State Police gave Jasch and Bernard multiple chances to leave the residence, but they refused to comply and were subsequently placed under arrest. Jasch and Bernard were transported to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and were released with citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/23/24 at 0830

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.