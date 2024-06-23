Submit Release
News Search

There were 153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,850 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Trespassing


 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5003156

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                          

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 6/22/24 at approximately 1250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W Jay Rd in Jay, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED:  Karah Jasch                                             

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

 

ACCUSED: Larry Bernard

AGE: 34

 

VICTIM: Ronald Sanville

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/22/24, at approximately 1250 hours, the State Police received a call from Ronald Sanville to advised there were trespassers on his property on W Jay Rd. in the town of Jay. The State Police arrived at the scene and met with Sanville and the alleged trespassers Karah Jasch and Larry Bernard. While at the scene, the State Police determined Jasch and Bernard had no legal right to be at the residence. The State Police gave Jasch and Bernard multiple chances to leave the residence, but they refused to comply and were subsequently placed under arrest. Jasch and Bernard were transported to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and were released with citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/23/24 at 0830           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:   No  

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Trespassing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more