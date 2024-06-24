JUST RELEASED GEORGE MAGAZINE ISSUE 21 FEATURES EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH PASTOR BOB JOYCE
EINPresswire.com/ -- George Magazine is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated Issue 21, "Soft Disclosures," featuring an exclusive, in-depth interview with the renowned Pastor Bob Joyce. Known for his inspiring sermons and dynamic leadership, Pastor Bob Joyce opens up like never before in this revealing feature.
In this special issue, readers will gain unprecedented access to Pastor Bob Joyce’s personal reflections and insights. From his early days of ministry to his current role as a spiritual leader, Pastor Joyce offers a candid look at the experiences that have shaped his path. The interview delves into his motivations, the challenges he has faced, and the lessons he has learned along the way.
Highlights of Issue 21, "Soft Disclosures":
- Exclusive Interview: Pastor Bob Joyce – A Big Voice for Jesus
- The Wisdom of Proverbs 25:2
- The Great MAGA Unthinkable: Trump Loses?
- Van Life, Workamping, and Pet-Sitting: Alternative Living
- The "New Normal" America
- John Hancock's Felonious Conduct
- Clement-Time, Gone but Not Forgotten: Terry Woodward Interview
And so much more!
George Magazine is a leading publication that blends politics, culture, and lifestyle, offering readers insightful commentary and in-depth features. Founded with the vision of bridging the gap between politics and popular culture, George Magazine has become a trusted source for those seeking a fresh perspective on the issues that matter most.
Buy it here: https://georgemagazine.com/buy-george-magazine/
Subscribe here: https://georgemagazine.com/subscribe-george-magazine/
GEORGE Magazine
