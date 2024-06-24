Multi-EMMY Winning Actor Mike Manning Hosts the iPOP! Benefit Concert for the Thirst Project
Five top pop artists have joined Mike Manning and iPOP! for a special benefit concert for the Thirst ProjectLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gather your friends because iPOP! has booked a spectacular Los Angeles event hosted by multi-EMMY winning actor Mike Manning (Disney's: Cloud 9, The Bay, This Is Us) to benefit the Thirst Project, the world's leading youth water activism organization. The event is set for Saturday June 29th at the Hilton Anaheim in California, during the summer iPOP! LA convention being held from Friday June 28th to Tuesday July 2nd.
Kicking off the benefit concert live on the California Ballroom stage is award-winning international teen pop sensation Alexander James Rodriguez, who has been nominated for a 2024 Hollywood Independent Music Award for his Latin song, “Verano Para Siempre”, followed by girl group Secrets Of Sound also known as SOS comprising of four immensely talented members, Ayiah, Cayla Rose, Ellie, and Z, the boy group Full Circle a creative collective, Jagger Moon, James Herron, Sean Garrity, Dossan Bell and Ollie Hincy who have been dazzling audiences everywhere, award-winning dancer, actress and recording artist Reese Warren, and Guinness World Record and Billboard charting pop artist Capri.
“iPOP! is more than helping talent make their dreams a reality, it is also about uplifting youth, taking positive action and giving back to our community and the world we live in. iPOP! is committed to giving back to communities in need by using our experience and reputation to help those in need. We have partnered with the Thirst Project to help end the global water crisis around the world.” stated iPOP! President, Kirsten Poulin.
Over the course of the five-day event, iPOP! have various activations and initiatives being built into the regular schedule for its visitors. The iPOP! team, comprising of Kirsten Poulin, Courtney Stewart, and German Morales, hope to raise $12,000 for Thirst Project, the price of a water well in The Kingdom of eSwatini, a developing country in Africa that is in desperate need for uncontaminated drinking water.
The iPOP! Benefit Concert for Thirst Project is on Saturday June 29th. Doors open at 6:30pm with resident DJ ahead of the live show. The event ends at 9:00pm.
You can participate by donating here: https://my.thirstproject.org/campaign/ipop-la/c584529
Watch Thirst Project in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TAO1kxjwxc&t=74s
ABOUT iPOP!
iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Celebrating their 20th anniversary year, iPOP! is held in the Los Angeles area twice yearly. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. They work with industry experts, compete in front of agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow, and sign contracts. Learn more by visiting www.ipopla.com
ABOUT THIRST PROJECT
Thirst Project is a nonprofit organization that works with the support of young people to end the global water crisis by building freshwater wells in developing communities that need safe, clean drinking water. Why Water? Health and Sanitation: Waterborne diseases are responsible for more easily preventable young deaths a year than HIV, Malaria, and all world violence combined. Small children typically do not have strong enough immune systems to fight diseases like cholera, dysentery, or schistosomiasis. *Data sourced from the UN
Visit: https://thirstproject.org/ for more information.
