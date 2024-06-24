Submit Release
Indie Artist Dionya Marie Climbs to Top 30 on Billboard Chart with 'Miss You So Mad'

picture of Dionya Marie sitting on a wood fence in the woods

Miss You So Mad climbs into Top 30 on Billboard Chart

Dionya Marie in cowgirl clothes smiling big

Dionya Marie is currently #3 Indie Artist on Adult Contemporary Chart

Dionya Marie also moved up to #3 on the Independent Artist rankings for Adult Contemporary on the Mediabase charts

Miss You So Mad is on track to be a hit on both Adult Contemporary and Country Music stations.”
— Sam Kaiser, Music Promoter
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Miss You So Mad” by multi-genre artist Dionya has moved to #30 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary radio chart. It is also playing on a growing list of 30 plus country music stations from Providence, RI to Santa Barbara, CA reported Billeegee Productions. It is available on Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming services.

“Miss You So Mad” reflects Dionya’s feelings about being told ‘to get over it’ after she had suffered a painful breakup. Dionya talked about the process of writing the song, “I was writing ‘I miss you so bad’ and wrote ‘mad’ by accident. I realized I was mad too! And despite all the people telling me to move on, well, I just wasn’t ready. We all heal on our own time.”

Dionya's songs have found a broad audience with songs charting on Country, POP, and Adult Contemporary charts. Dionya’s previous release to both Country and Adult Contemporary radio, “Hands”, spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, where she was also the #1 independent artist for five of those weeks. Her 2021 release “Calm Down Karen- Can I Speak to a Manger remix”, reached #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 POP Indicator chart.

“Miss You So Mad” was written by Dionya Marie and recorded in Nashville with producer/guitarist Johnny Garcia (Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood).

Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/dionyamarie.

