In Zambia, I saw rural resilience first-hand

Zambia has been hit hard by extreme weather events in recent years. Drought is impacting food security and rural livelihoods so severely that the government has declared it a national emergency.

But the country is making important progress towards resilience. Recent debt restructuring means it can better absorb financing, allowing IFAD’s investments to promote inclusive and sustainable growth in rural communities.

I recently returned from a visit to IFAD project areas in Zambia, where I had the opportunity to see for myself the resilience of small-scale farmers – and the impact our interventions are making on the ground.

Faless's failproof farm

In a country where livestock is a key economic driver, one of the drought’s most harmful effects is that many farmers are unable to feed their animals. But Faless Gwantula, a small-scale farmer participating in the IFAD-supported Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Programme (E-SLIP), is thriving in spite of it.

I met Faless in Shimwengwe village, central Zambia, where she moved after years of selling fish in the capital city, Lusaka. Faced with scant rainfall, she started to wonder whether she had made the wrong decision.

But the seeds Faless received through E-SLIP ensured her resilience. The drought-resistant properties of velvet beans and sorghum allowed her to continue growing enough forage to feed her animals.

Her cows give her 10 litres of milk per day, which she sells as fresh and sour milk. The income has allowed her to purchase other food, such as fish, diversifying her diet.

Now she aims to increase the number of cows to produce even more milk. I was moved to hear Faless thank IFAD for giving her the support she needed to stand strong in the face of extreme weather.

“I don’t have to ask any of my children for money. I don’t have to beg anyone for money,” she told me. “E-SLIP feeds me and for this I am forever grateful.”

Building sustainable livelihoods

Across Zambia, E-SLIP has also helped establish rangeland management committees. Through grazing plans and rangeland restoration activities, these committees are improving the sustainability of livestock farming.

Members of the Kapete Rangeland Management Committee showed me how E-SLIP helped them draft a plan and map 7,000 hectares of community area. They also shared how E-SLIP trained farmers in preparing animal feed and accessing clean water via a solar-powered borehole.

Beyond rangeland management, Kapete is building long-term resilience by distributing chicken to families. This initiative is now in its third round, providing families with a sustainable source of protein and income.

Fostering collaboration

IFAD has over 40 years of experience working in Zambia, and I felt lucky to see how our interventions have enhanced the resilience and productivity of rural communities.

Key to E-SLIP's success is its integration into the government structure, allowing its seamless implementation by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock at the district level. In my meetings with government representatives, including the Vice-President of Zambia, I was thrilled to hear the high regard in which they hold IFAD’s work.

Their commitment to a coordinated response to Zambia's challenges was evident. It's a reminder of the importance of positive relationships for sustainable development.

I left the country with a sense of hope – and confidence in the immense value of investing in the lives of the rural poor in Zambia and beyond.

Publication date: 18 June 2024