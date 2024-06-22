Morocco's rural women venture forth with vinegar

In the mountains of central Morocco, apple farming is a way of life. But post-harvest losses and food wastage have brought economic troubles to rural communities.

Twenty-four-year-old Mouna Idrissi and the all-woman cooperative she leads are changing this. They're taking surplus apples and giving them new life by making vinegar.

In a few short years, the group has become a key driver not only of economic development, but of food loss reduction and gender equality. Together, they are demonstrating the transformative change that is possible when rural women have the resources they need to succeed.

Innovating through tradition

When Mouna returned home from her studies to Aghbala, Beni Mellal province, she found her village struggling. In addition to wasted apples, women were saddled with heavy manual labour and limited financial independence.

Mouna realized an overlooked traditional practice could be the key to solving their problems. Vinegar-making could not only use up mature and waste apples, but diversify the local value chain and enrich the rural economy.

Determined to help her community and drive gender equality at the same time, Mouna established the TIMICHA Agricultural Cooperative and started producing the versatile condiment.

At first, her entrepreneurial journey faced obstacles and limited resources. She had to rely on her savings to buy equipment, and received apples from her father's farm to get her going. Other women were initially reluctant to join her project.

But thanks to the determination of Mouna and her peers, the cooperative has blossomed into one of the area's greatest success stories. TIMICHA works in tandem with apple farmers to create a sustainable, circular economy. With its vinegar business booming and food waste down, the community has flourished.

TIMICHA's success has put Aghbala on the map. Today, Mouna is navigating partnerships with major national supermarket brands, securing certification by the National Office for Food Safety and representing her community at high-level events.

Leading the way for rural women

The economic development generated by TIMICHA has come hand-in-hand with greater gender equality. Women in the cooperative earn a stable monthly income and generous benefits, giving them unprecedented financial independence, and have access to a range of training courses.

Mouna feels proud to serve as a role model for other young women who want to enter agriculture. As part of an effort to share her success with them, her cooperative has started awarding an annual scholarship to aspiring students in the region.

TIMICHA's work for women's empowerment is now recognized on a national level. Last year, the cooperative was honoured at a ceremony by the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Inclusion and Family.

A sound investment

TIMICHA is one of several farmers’ organizations in the region that have received support from IFAD's Atlas Mountains Rural Development Project (PRDMA), which aims to reduce rural poverty in central Morocco.

The cooperative’s success is a testament to the value of investing in rural women. With PDRMA's support in business growth, knowledge sharing and training, the collective transformed not only themselves but the community around them.

Mouna's entrepreneurial spirit isn't satisfied yet. She has ambitions to increase TIMICHA's vinegar production further by building a new apple processing unit with PRDMA's support.

“I am committed to promoting the work of rural women, as well as the local economy, through the TIMICHA cooperative,” says Mouna.

Publication date: 20 June 2024