Imagine AI Live Announces IMPACT New York: A One-Day AI Immersion Event
Transformative Conference Brings Together Top AI Minds and Enterprise Leaders to Accelerate AI Adoption
At Imagine AI Live IMPACT New York, attendees will learn more about applied AI in one day than most will in an entire year.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine AI Live, the fastest-growing AI community for enterprises and business professionals, is proud to announce IMPACT New York, a transformative one-day AI event. Set for Friday, July 12, 2024, at Cornell Tech's stunning campus on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, this event promises to deliver unparalleled insights into the world of artificial intelligence, addressing the urgent need for practical AI implementation in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.
IMPACT New York will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Bindu Reddy of Abacus AI, Mark Heaps of Groq, Elatia Abate, the Resident Futurist at Paylocity, and Jiquan Ngiam, CEO and co-founder of Lutra AI, who previously worked with Andrew Ng at Coursera. The event will also showcase notable AI enterprise executives who are successfully navigating their organizations in the age of AI, sharing their leadership strategies and insights.
The event offers a series of applied AI workshops and sessions led by world-renowned instructors, covering topics such as AI personal productivity, art and design, and automation. These workshops are designed to help executives, business, and creative professionals at all levels embrace the power of applied generative AI and implement it faster in their organizations.
Steve Metcalf, founder and CEO of Imagine AI Live, explains the vision behind the conference series: "We created Imagine AI Live to meet the urgent need for a comprehensive AI event that brings together diverse perspectives. Our goal is to facilitate a rapid exchange of ideas across industries and functions, accelerating the adoption of AI in all aspects of business and life. At IMPACT New York, attendees will learn more about applied AI in one day than most would in an entire year."
The event offers multiple ticket options to cater to different needs, ranging from VIP passes to free options for qualified scholars and volunteers. IMPACT New York will cover crucial topics such as AI Agents, AI Automation, Enterprise AI, and AI Art/Design, designed to cross-pollinate ideas at the speed of AI.
Attendees will have the opportunity to:
• Participate in hands-on AI workshops led by industry experts
• Gain practical experience with the latest AI tools and platforms
• Network with hundreds of AI practitioners, leaders, and innovators
• Explore cutting-edge demos in the Imagine AI Galleries
• Receive a full year of Imagine AI Live membership
A key highlight of IMPACT New York is the extensive networking opportunities throughout the day, culminating in an exclusive private evening event for deeper connections with industry leaders.
For more information and to register, visit www.imagineai.live. Use code ACCELERATEAINYC for a 10% discount on tickets.
About Imagine AI Live:
Imagine AI Live is more than an event series; it's a community dedicated to learning, discovering, and applying AI faster in businesses, professions, and lives. Through its IMPACT events, Imagine AI Live brings together the brightest minds in AI to help attendees unlock the future of business and technology.
