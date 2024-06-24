SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Niopix for Live Dealer Streaming Technology

Niopix specializes in developing advanced smart cameras designed specifically for livestreaming casino environments.

Together, we will bring a new level of sophistication and engagement to live streaming casinos.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Niopix, an innovator in AI-powered smart camera technology. Niopix specializes in developing advanced smart cameras designed specifically for livestreaming casino environments. Their state-of-the-art NIOCAM cameras incorporate high video compression and AI technology, allowing for solid automatic recognition and real-time understanding of game events at casino tables. This innovation ensures that every moment is captured with exceptional clarity and efficiency, providing a unique live-streaming experience for both casino operators and their players.

The collaboration between Niopix and SCCG Management represents a long-term strategic partnership aimed at leveraging the combined expertise of both companies to revolutionize live-streaming casino environments. Through this partnership, advanced AI technology will be offered to all live-streaming casinos within SCCG's global network of clients. This collaboration will bring cutting-edge smart camera technology to the forefront of the gaming industry, enhancing the overall gaming experience and operational efficiency for casinos worldwide.

SCCG Management is committed to providing top-tier advisory services and innovative solutions to the gaming industry. With over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies, SCCG Management's global presence and extensive industry experience make them an ideal partner for Niopix. Together, the companies aim to set new standards in the live-streaming casino sector, combining advanced technology with strategic insights to deliver unparalleled value to their clients.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with NioPix. Their cutting-edge smart camera technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence in the gaming industry. Together, we will bring a new level of sophistication and engagement to live streaming casinos."

Panagiotis Andreadakis, CEO of NioPix, shared his excitement, stating, "We are excited to partner with SCCG Management, combining our expertise in AI-powered smart camera technology with their extensive experience in the gaming industry. This collaboration is a significant step towards revolutionizing livestreaming casino environments, enhancing the gaming experience for both operators and players globally."

ABOUT NIOPIX

Niopix, LLC specializes in developing advanced smart A cameras designed specifically for livestreaming casino environments. Our state-of-the-art NIOCAM cameras incorporate high video compression and AI technology, allowing for solid automatic recognition and real-time understanding of game events at casino tables. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Las Vegas by Panagiotis Andreadakis and Stephen Crystal, Niopix is dedicated to innovation and quality, making us the perfect partner for any live-streaming casino provider seeking to offer an exceptional live-streaming experience.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT