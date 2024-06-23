Marketing Keynote Speaker Barbara Rozgonyi to Present at DigiMarCon on PR in the Digital Age: Amplifying Brand Voice
Barbara Rozgonyi to Empower Brands at DigiMarCon Charlotte with Cutting-Edge Integrated Marketing Strategies for Digital PR Success
In today's hyper-connected world, the fusion of PR and digital marketing is critical to brand success. Revolutionizing the PR approach to brand communication is the key to connecting relationships. CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2024 -- CoryWest Media proudly announces its CEO, Barbara Rozgonyi, a renowned marketing keynote speaker and digital PR innovator, will deliver a groundbreaking Masterclass session titled "PR in the Digital Age: Amplifying Your Brand's Voice Through Integrated Marketing" at DigiMarCon Charlotte South Atlantic 2024. This premier digital marketing conference is scheduled for June 24-25, 2024, at The Westin Charlotte Hotel, bringing together industry leaders in digital marketing, media, and advertising. To interview Barbara about 2024 digital marketing and PR trends, visit https://BarbaraRozgonyi.com
— Barbara Rozgonyi, CEO CoryWest Media
Barbara Rozgonyi, a sought-after keynote speaker and DigiMarCon speaker, will share her expertise on creating a "PR Power Surge" to elevate brand visibility and influence in the digital realm. Her dynamic presentation will offer attendees actionable insights on:
1. Implementing the Panoramic PR approach to stand out in the digital marketplace
2. Transforming traditional press releases into engaging social news releases
3. Leveraging AI tools to enhance SEO, content creation, and PR tracking
"In today's hyper-connected world, the fusion of PR and digital marketing is critical for brand success," says Barbara Rozgonyi, keynote speaker and founder of CoryWest Media. "I'm thrilled to equip DigiMarCon attendees with cutting-edge strategies that will revolutionize their approach to brand communication and drive measurable business outcomes."
As a veteran marketing PR relationships speaker, Barbara Rozgonyi brings a wealth of experience to DigiMarCon South Atlantic 2024. Her innovative creative frameworks have helped Fortune 50 corporations, prestigious institutions, and industry associations achieve unprecedented success in their digital marketing and PR efforts.
About DigiMarCon South Atlantic 2024 Charlotte Digital Marketing Conference
Each year, DigiMarCon holds Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conferences & Exhibitions in 40 international cities, across 18 countries worldwide plus seven dedicated virtual conferences. DigiMarCon South Atlantic 2024, taking place in Charlotte, NC, is the region's premier digital marketing conference. It features cutting-edge presentations from industry-leading speakers, showcasing emerging strategies, innovative technologies, and best practices in digital marketing. The conference is designed to help attendees enhance customer loyalty, boost sales, improve lead generation, and increase consumer engagement through effective digital marketing techniques.
About Barbara Rozgonyi: Digital Marketing Trailblazer and Keynote Speaker
Barbara is the founder of CoryWest Media, a creative consulting, coaching, and training services. firm. CoryWest honors two legendary storytellers, Barbara’s mother [Cory] and grandmother [West]. As an innovative creative engine for clients, Barbara empowers businesses and individuals to light up their 4D PR presence to engage key relationships, grow thought leadership, and accelerate success.
Barbara’s diverse expertise in marketing, communications, and technology equips her as a trusted advisor for organizations ranging from Fortune 50 companies to the Federal Reserve to global small businesses via the International Trade Centre, a joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations. One of the world’s original social media thought leaders, Barbara’s social media presence goes back to 2005. Her award-winning blog, wiredPRworks.com launched in 2006 and houses over 1200 marketing, communications, and PR articles.
In 2008, Barbara founded Social Media Club Chicago, which grew to be the third-largest club in the world. Nokia chose Barbara as one of two social media experts to represent the U.S. at Social Media Week Berlin. Her third podcast, “Growing Social Now,” features interviews with Barbara’s friends in high places about what’s going on now and what’s next in digital communication. In 2023, she completed Positive Intelligence PQ coach training. Barbara is passionate about showing individuals and teams how to integrate mental fitness into life’s many challenging applications by installing a new operating system.
An author, Barbara contributed the LinkedIn chapter to “Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars,” and the PR chapter to “Success Secrets of the Online Marketing Superstars.” An international speaker and global sales trainer, Barbara presents live and virtual programs to teams in Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and throughout the United States. Barbara lives in Charlotte, NC where she loves getting away to hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains, swim in the Atlantic Ocean, and soak up nature on backyard trails with her dog, Holly Wood. An avid photographer and adventurous naturalist, Barbara loves capturing everyday life in pictures. Discover how to power up, speed up, and lead up with Barbara and the CoryWest Media team at https://BarbaraRozgonyi.com.
