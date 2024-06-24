Berkley Bryant Crowned Miss Volunteer America 2025 in Spectacular Ceremony at Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, TN
JACKSON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a stunning ceremony held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, TN, Berkley Bryant, the reigning Miss South Carolina Volunteer, captured the prestigious title of Miss Volunteer America 2025. The prestigious pageant, now in its third year, was streamed live globally on MissVolunteerAmerica.net.
Hannah Perrigin, the previous Miss Volunteer America, gracefully passed the torch to Berkley, crowning her as the new ambassador for the esteemed pageant.
The evening was hosted by Miss Volunteer America founder and CEO, Allison DeMarcus.
“We are ecstatic to welcome Berkley Bryant as Miss Volunteer America 2025,” said DeMarcus. "Berkley truly exemplifies the values and qualities that define our pageant system, and we are excited to have her represent the Miss Volunteer America organization in the coming year."
“Wow! Tonight was seriously a dream come true," said the new Miss Volunteer America 2025, Berkley Bryant, just minutes after her crowning. “I've worked so hard in my state of South Carolina to grow the Miss Volunteer America organization and to be rewarded for all of the hard work and dedication that goes into being a state title holder is just so exciting! I look forward to putting my skills to work this year as Miss Volunteer America. I want to say thank you to Allison DeMarcus, the national board for hosting us here in Jackson, TN as well as all of the amazing women I've met through this program.”
Berkley Bryant's outstanding achievement not only earns her the prestigious title but also opens the door to numerous exceptional opportunities. Along with $50,000 in scholarship funds, Berkley will have the chance to meet with CAA (Creative Artists Agency) Nashville, receive a Sherri Hill Designer package that includes a trip to New York City for NY Fashion Week, and engage in meetings with Big Machine Label Group and Red Street Records, among other exciting prospects.
Throughout the week, titleholders from all 50 states competed in preliminary rounds, leading up to the exhilarating finale. Over $125,000 in scholarship money and prizes were awarded, with these remarkable women representing their respective states during the national finals for Miss Volunteer America in Jackson, Tennessee. The entire week was a splendid celebration of glamour, talent, and the spirit of volunteerism.
The Miss Volunteer America Pageant is more than just a beauty competition. It honors young women who demonstrate a genuine commitment to making a positive impact in their communities through volunteer work. This esteemed event highlights exceptional individuals who embody the values of service, compassion, and leadership.
The crowning of Berkley Bryant as Miss Volunteer America 2025 was an unforgettable moment for attendees. They experienced an evening filled with entertainment and inspiration, culminating in the well-deserved recognition of the new ambassador.
This year's pageant success would not have been possible without the generous support of the presenting sponsors: Jane Alderson, Delta Dental of Tennessee, Allison & Jay DeMarcus, Jackson Madison County Community Economic Development Commission, and Sherri Hill.
The spirit of service is at the heart of the Miss Volunteer America program. The organization partners nationally with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross.
Connect with Miss Volunteer America:
www.instagram.com/missvolunteeramericapag
AARON CRISLER
CONDUIT MEDIA
email us here