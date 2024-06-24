Toronto’s Pride & Remembrance Run Returns on June 29

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto’s annual Pride & Remembrance Run, a cornerstone event in the city’s vibrant Church-Wellesley Village, is returning on Saturday June 29 th .

Building upon the impactful message of last year's theme, "Remember Your Why," the Run this year is emphasizing the significant contributions of BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ+ individuals, celebrating diversity and resilience while advocating for a more inclusive future.

The only athletic event of Pride Month, participants can choose from a 5 km run, 3 km walk, or kids race, all set against the backdrop of Toronto’s iconic gay village. But the Pride & Remembrance Run isn’t just about the race, it’s about the celebration of community spirit and unity. At the race, there will be drag queens, DJs, rainbows, and an unforgettable after-party at Barbara Hall Park!

The Run is proud to be fundraising for five charities this year:

AndThenIWasFree

Durham Alliance Outreach

Toronto People with AIDS Foundation

Rainbow Faith and Freedom

The Pride and Remembrance Foundation.

WHAT: Pride & Remembrance Run

WHERE: Church St and Wellesley Ave

WHEN: Saturday, June 29, 2024, start time is 9:00 a.m.

MEDIA ACCESS:

Please proceed to the Information tent located across the street from The 519 at 519

Church St.

Join us as the community comes together in a display of community spirit, goodwill,

volunteerism and sportsmanship. More information on the event can be found at

priderun.org.

