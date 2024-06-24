Submit Release
Toronto’s Pride & Remembrance Run Returns on June 29

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto’s annual Pride &amp; Remembrance Run, a cornerstone event in the city’s vibrant Church-Wellesley Village, is returning on Saturday June 29 th .

Building upon the impactful message of last year&#39;s theme, &quot;Remember Your Why,&quot; the Run this year is emphasizing the significant contributions of BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ+ individuals, celebrating diversity and resilience while advocating for a more inclusive future.

The only athletic event of Pride Month, participants can choose from a 5 km run, 3 km walk, or kids race, all set against the backdrop of Toronto’s iconic gay village. But the Pride &amp; Remembrance Run isn’t just about the race, it’s about the celebration of community spirit and unity. At the race, there will be drag queens, DJs, rainbows, and an unforgettable after-party at Barbara Hall Park!

The Run is proud to be fundraising for five charities this year:
AndThenIWasFree
Durham Alliance Outreach
Toronto People with AIDS Foundation
Rainbow Faith and Freedom
The Pride and Remembrance Foundation.

WHAT: Pride & Remembrance Run
WHERE: Church St and Wellesley Ave
WHEN: Saturday, June 29, 2024, start time is 9:00 a.m.

MEDIA ACCESS: 
Please proceed to the Information tent located across the street from The 519 at 519
Church St.

Join us as the community comes together in a display of community spirit, goodwill,
volunteerism and sportsmanship. More information on the event can be found at
priderun.org.

For media inquiries:
Olivia Levy (she/her), Marketing Director, Pride &amp; Remembrance Association, marketing
@priderun.org, 905-617-2357.

Bella Miguel (she/her), Account Executive, Paradigm Public Relations,
bmiguel@paradigmpr.ca, 905-441-2685.

Olivia Levy
Pride and Remembrance Association
+1 9056172357
email us here
