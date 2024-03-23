The pride & remembrance run returns for 2024

The pride & remembrance run returns for it's 28th year in the heart of Toronto’s gay village as Pride Month comes to a close.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto’s pride & remembrance run returns to the Church-Wellesley Village on the morning of Saturday, June 29th for its 28th annual event. The run will offer three sub events; a 5KM run, 3KM walk, and kids race in the heart of Toronto’s gay village as Pride Month comes to a close. This year’s Run will also be offered virtually across Canada.

This year's run theme, “remember your why” continues to place equal importance on pride and remembrance. It is an opportunity for participants to celebrate the progress of 2SLGBTQ+ community and to reflect on a path forward to combat the inequities that remain in the community. The inaugural pride & remembrance run was held almost three decades ago in remembrance of founder Alan Belaiche’s friend, Richard Robert Leroux, who died of AIDS in early 1996.

"The Run has stood the test of time and the support we continue to receive is a testament of the impact this event has on so many individuals." says Gabriel Jarquin, President of the Pride and Remembrance Association (PRA). "We strive to host an event that is inclusive of various expressions of who we are as a community."

The Run continues with the “remember your why '' theme premiered in 2023 with an added emphasis on highlighting members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and 2SLGBTQ+ folks who are central to 2SLGBTQ+ progress and resilience. This emphasis on intersectionality is highlighted in our beneficiaries whose projects aim to support health equity, gender inclusive religious education, mental health and community well-being, and Two-Spirit identity education:

AndThenIWasFree

Durham Alliance Outreach

Toronto People with AIDS Foundation

Rainbow Faith and Freedom

The Pride and Remembrance Foundation

Since 1996, the run organizers and participants are proud to have raised more than $3 million for dozens of charitable organizations across the Greater Toronto Area and around Canada. The board asks the community to “Help us in our mission to support the 2SLGBTQ+ community so that we can honour our past while building toward a better future. The Run is made possible by registration fees and the generous support of many sponsors, including BMO, who returns as our lead sponsor this year. This allows 100 percent of our fundraising dollars to go towards our charitable beneficiaries.” The PRA continues to share “This year we have set our fundraising goal to an ambitious target of $350,000 which we cannot achieve without our participants' support. We encourage all participants to get creative with their fundraising this year. Get your run group, sports team, co-workers, family members, friends and more involved in fundraising endeavours!”

Olivia Levy, Co-Marketing Director shares “As a 2SLGBTQ+ event, our party atmosphere sets us apart. The run will have drag queens, DJs, rainbows, and more! The cheer sections and memorable after party in Barbara Hall Park will get participants moving and feeling energized in the summer heat! Keep an eye out on the run’s social media pages for our BIPOC athlete features!”

Yeswin Gutta, Co-Marketing Director shares “Whether you’re a competitive runner or here simply to show your pride like me, you can run, walk, or roll at your own pace. Celebrate Pride Month’s only annual athletic event and bring your most authentic self to the heart of Toronto’s gay village”

Registration opens on Wednesday, April 9 at 12:00pm. The PRA is excited to see the participants and volunteers tie up their laces on June 29th join the run in colour and pride.

Diana Pearson, Beneficiary Director says “We all run for a reason. Remember your why!”