Indignor House Proud to Announce that Pre-Orders of Vermilion Harvest, Playtime at the Bagh is Now Available
Reenita M. Hora is excited and working hard with the availability of newest book now open for pre-orders
Reenita M. Hora, award winning author, screenwriter, and blogger, has done it again, amazed the world, with the release of Vermilion Harvest, Playtime at the Bagh.
— Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Independence Activist
In a politically tense Amritsar, India, Aruna, an Anglo-Indian schoolteacher, and Ayaz, a feisty Muslim law student, fall in love only to discover that courting openly is easier said than done. Not only are they from different communities, but his political activism during the tumultuous year of 1919 comes at the cost of their romance. Against the deadline of a military order, Aruna, who is only nineteen, must find her lover and warn him about Colonel Dyer’s impending attack on Jallianwala Bagh. An attack that is eventually heard around the world.
Playtime at the Bagh during Baishakhi is a metaphor for Colonel Dyer’s rain of bullets released upon thousands on the one fateful day of April 13th, 1919. Love, hate, denial, and betrayal are wrapped inside a single love story capturing today’s hope with yesterday’s despair.
"It's a must read," says Saugata Mukherjee, Head of Content WarnerMedia, "Reenita Hora creates a stunning love story in troubled times, amidst one of the darkest events in modern Indian history.”
Reenita is a prolific writer. She has served as Head of Marketing at SRI International, Silicon Valley's pioneer science and deep tech research institute, VP of Content at hibooks/Otto Radio producer/presenter for Bloomberg and award-winning host for RTHK Radio 3 in Hong Kong. Reenita founded, built and sold Ayoma, a health and wellness brand, and has written seven books - five non-fiction and two fiction. She has contributed to The Hindu, South China Morning Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNN, Asian Investor, Times of India and National Geographic Kids, Cartoon Network Asia, Disney and more. She is a limited partner in the How Women Invest fund which specifically invests in women owned companies. She is working on her next novel and has recently launched Chapter by episode, a digital publishing platform for immersive chat fiction stories with diverse themes.
A screenplay is currently being worked for Vermilion Harvest, Playtime at the Bagh. And the book is scheduled for a July 15th release date.
Pre-Orders are now available at Amazon, B&N, and wherever great books are sold.
ISBN 978-1-953278-51-7 Hard Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-52-4 Soft Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-53-1 E-Book (scheduled for Winter 2024)
