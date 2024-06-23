Indignor House Proud to Announce that Pre-Orders of The Rift - Beginnings is Now Available
Vaughn Collar is excited and busy with the release of his first book
A perfect day for a new beginning.”CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rift - Beginnings - Now Available for Pre-Order
— Vaughn Collar
When a new and clean energy is introduced to the world, the reactor accidently unleashes The Rift, unlocking the gates of mystical creatures from an ageless folklore. What was once locked away reawakens to threaten mankind. While exploring an ancient site, Ian stumbles on more than just glowing relics. He discovers magic and can suddenly understand a forgotten language.
Evil awaits within the shadows for Ian and Lucian as they travel the unknown world of magical creatures, while battling their inner demons of self-doubt.
The Rift follows college professors, Lucian and Ian, who were molded from different cultures but who awaken with new gifts. A power they must silently explore, carefully. Wanting to change the world for the better, they slowly unravel an anomaly that can only be described as magic.
Vaughn Collar, an actor and writer, allows his imagination to run wild through this exciting new series, The Rift. The idea came to him while passing a small undeveloped plot of land. An avid D&D player during in his youth, he could see the exotic creatures battling the world, wondering how life would change. Thus, he created the foundation for his series.
Available now for Pre-Orders on Amazon, B&N, and wherever great books are sold.
ISBN 978-1-953278-42-5 Hard Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-43-2 Soft Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-44-9 E-Book (scheduled for Winter 2024)
Lynn Moon
Indignor House, Inc.
+1 757-373-7752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube