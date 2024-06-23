Indignor House Announces, Pre-Order of The StarWriters Club, Book Two in the StarWriters Trilogy, is Now Available
Mary K. Savarese is excited about the upcoming release of her second book in the series
For it is Written in the Stars!”CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indignor House is proud to announce that pre-orders are now available for The StarWriters Club. Book launch/release is scheduled for July 15th, 2024.
— Mary K. Savarese
Book two of the StarWriters Trilogy follows twelve new arrivals to the band that surrounds Heaven. Together, they must train to deliver His Plan to the stars. But when evil decides otherwise, the StarWriters are called into action to save three members who were just sucked through the gates and into the pits of Hell.
Will the good/evil clocks continue to click toward evil, or will our StarWriters prevail and turn the fate of time?
Mary K. Savarese, an award-winning author and minister, has succeeded again in luring readers of all ages with her fantasy adventures. Mary writes with a twist, mixing faith with an obsession of life. Her novels not only entertain but work to deepen our spiritual growth to help us overcome everyday hardships.
Mary's first novel, Tigers Love Bubble Baths & Obsession Perform (who knew!), a contemporary Spiritual Mystery, won several awards. The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper, her second and the first in her trilogy, was a finalist in the prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards. As an eucharistic minister at her local Catholic church, Mary expands her religious teachings by exploring the inner workings of the human psyche, which are now found within the pages of her books.
Mary K. Savarese's Blog:
https://www.maryksavarese.com/blog
Pre-Orders now available at Amazon, B&N, and wherever great books are sold.
ISBN 978-1-953278-36-4 Hard Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-37-1 Soft Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-38-8 E-Book (schedule for Winter 2024)
Lynn Moon
Indignor House, Inc.
+1 757-373-7752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube