Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Attends Symposium on Sustainable Development Goals

On June 19, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN Resident Coordinator Office in China jointly held a symposium on sustainable development goals in Beijing. Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu attended and addressed the opening ceremony, Under-Secretary-General for Policy of the United Nations (UN) Guy Bernard Ryder delivered a video speech, and UN Resident Coordinator in China Siddharth Chatterjee chaired the symposium.

Miao Deyu said that accelerated transformation unseen in a century is unfolding across the world, various risks are intertwined and overlapping, and the cause of global development is facing challenges. The Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping are aimed at promoting a better future of peace, security, prosperity and progress for the world. China is ready to work with UN development agencies and other parties to promote the focus on development issues at the Summit of the Future, take more actions and measures to revitalize global development, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

This symposium is the UN Pre-Summit of the Future Dialogue, with the theme of "Accelerating Progress Towards Global Sustainable Development". Representatives from the National Development and Reform Commission, China International Development Cooperation Agency, UN development agencies in China, as well as diplomatic envoys to China from Guyana, Namibia, the European Union, and other countries attended the symposium.