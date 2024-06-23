Ike McCorkle Leads Primary Field by 20, Setting Up Run at Boebert in CO-4
McCorkle’s lead has grown since reporting a 14-point lead over Bobert in a general election poll.PARKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the final snapshot poll of the primary, Democrat Ike McCorkle leads his Democratic opponents by 20 points in the final days leading up to Election Day on June 25th.
"Since the very beginning of this campaign, we have heard the same message from voters across party lines: extremism in Washington is the number one threat to our Democracy, and our campaign is the one to fight it and win. As we move into the final days of this primary, our team is making every last effort to ensure that our message reaches as many folks as possible." Said McCorkle.
McCorkle’s campaign has maintained a wide fundraising lead over his Democratic opponents and is poised to move forward into the general election.
About Ike McCorkle:
Ike McCorkle is a U.S. Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and proud father of four running for Colorado's 4th Congressional District.
