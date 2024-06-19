Democrat Ike McCorkle Outraises Lauren Boebert, Again
The Democrat out raised Boebert by over 110kPARKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ike McCorkle, a decorated Force Recon Marine veteran and breakout Democratic candidate for Colorado's 4th congressional district, has outraised Lauren Bobert for the second filing period in a row in the race to fill the open seat. The numbers come just days before the Colorado primary election, where both are expected to capture their nominations.
"As this primary election comes to a close, our campaign has shown once again that we have the message and resources to take on Lauren Boebert in November," said McCorkle.
"Our team remains focused on winning this primary, and we are speaking to voters every day about the importance of selecting a candidate that can compete. Our momentum continues to grow, and the numbers send a clear message that Americans across the political spectrum want Lauren Bobert out of Congress."
McCorkle's impressive fundraising numbers show a significant shift in the deep red district. With over 1.6 million dollars raised, his campaign is well-positioned to challenge Boebert in the general election. McCorkle's campaign focuses on addressing the needs of working people in eastern Colorado and ensuring their voices are heard in Congress.
With his message of unity, patriotism, and a commitment to defending democracy, McCorkle is mounting a formidable challenge to Lauren Boebert in November.
About Ike McCorkle:
Ike McCorkle is a U.S. Marine Corp Force Reconnaissance veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and proud father of four running for Colorado's 4th Congressional District.
###
Randy Jones
McCorkle for Congres
press@ike4co.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X